Season 6 Of Black Mirror: Full Cast & Episode Descriptions

(CTN News) – There is nothing better than streaming Black Mirror Season 6 on Netflix right now. So, in this article, we explain all of the episodes and we break down each twisted chapter’s cast and characters in order to give you an idea of what to expect.

With a sinisterly sly streaming service using AI to transform people’s livelihoods into drama, a quiet Scottish town playing host to us all as we satisfy our insatiable hunger for gripping true-crime stories, as well as the horrible woes associated with fame and paparazzi, Black Mirror is back and better than ever.

In our review, we stated that Charlie Brooker still remains one of the most exciting writers working in the TV landscape today… this is another triumphant entry in the dystopian saga, and is delightfully bleak.”

You might be considering binge watching the series, but if you haven’t yet, we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re interested in knowing more about the cast or if you are wondering what happened in the episodes, we’ve got you covered.

Cast and characters of Black Mirror Season 6

As Black Mirror is an anthology series, each episode of the series has a brand-new cast and story that is independent from the previous one. Season 6 has a mixture of famous stars and fresh-faced actors, and here’s a look at the casts for each episode:

The cast of ‘Joan is Awful’ in episode one

The cast of Loch Henry is introduced in episode two

‘Beyond the Sea’ cast and crew discuss the third episode

‘Mazey Day’ cast interview, episode 4

‘Demon 79’ cast and crew – Episode 5

Here are some explanations for Black Mirror Season 6

There are some Black Mirror episodes that are more straightforward than others. While ‘The National Anthem’ had a simple premise (a politician who is forced to have sex with a pig), others, such as ‘White Bear’ and ‘Playtest’, linger in the back of your mind longer as you work them out in your head.

To make it easier for you to understand each episode in Black Mirror Season 6, we have broken them down and explained them:

‘Joan is Awful’ explained in episode one

‘Loch Henry’ explained in Episode 2

‘Beyond the Sea’ explained in Episode 3

‘Mazey Day’ explained in Episode 4

‘Demon 79’ explained in Episode 5

There is also a track listing for every episode in Black Mirror Season 6 – check out our guide to the full soundtrack and songs in the show here if you want to listen to the full soundtrack.

SEE ALSO:

At The Tony Awards, J. Harrison Ghee And Alex Newell Create History