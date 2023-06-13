BLACKPINK K-Pop Star Jeannie Quits Concert in Australia

YG Management of the K-Pop BLACKPINK has provided an update on Jennie’s health following her departure from a concert in Melbourne over the weekend. Jennie can be seen in video on Sunday (June 11) in Rod Laver Arena in Australia dancing through four-part choreography with her colleagues Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo as they sing their 2020 hit “Lovesick Girls.”

The Idol star then abruptly stops performing and turns to leave offstage, clearly exhausted.

Following the concert, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo reportedly told the audience that Jennie had been feeling ill since earlier that day, which YG Entertainment confirmed in a statement. “We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11 (today), member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” said the firm in a statement posted to Weverse.

“JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end,” the note added. “However, after receiving medical advice on the spot, we immediately took steps to ensure she receives adequate rest and stability.” JENNIE has expressed her sadness for being unable to stay with the fans to the conclusion, and she promises to recuperate as soon as possible.”

YG also stated that Jennie’s staff is doing everything necessary to ensure her “speedy recovery,” and he urged fans for “understanding in this situation.”

The girls will only get a few days off before their next stop in Sydney, where they will perform two gigs at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday (June 16) and Saturday (June 17). Meanwhile, many admirers on social media are rallying behind Jennie, pushing her to put her health first.

“She’s so brave, still stepping up to the stage despite being sick,” one BLINK tweeted. “Recover quickly, Jennie.”

“The fact that she still went out on stage even though she felt really sick just shows how much she cares about her fans,” said another. “We love you, Jennie, and please take all the rest you need.”

Watch the moment Jennie departed BLACKPINK’s latest Melbourne gig below:

Jennie 🥹 get well mahal ko 🥺 BORN PINK AUSTRALIA#BORNPINKinMELBOURNE_Day2#BORNPINKinMelbourne @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/jdp4fJngO8 — N E F E L I • SAW BLACKPINK 🥹 (@roseanneclouds) June 11, 2023

Jennie Kim, known professionally as Jennie, is a South Korean singer, rapper, and model. She gained worldwide fame as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, which is managed by YG Entertainment. Jennie was born on January 16, 1996, in Seoul, South Korea.

Jennie made her debut as a member of BLACKPINK in August 2016 with their single album “Square One,” which featured the hit songs “Whistle” and “Boombayah.” Since then, BLACKPINK has become one of the most popular and successful K-pop groups globally, known for their catchy songs, energetic performances, and stylish visuals.

Jennie is known for her versatile talent, as she is not only a main rapper in BLACKPINK but also showcases her singing abilities. She has released solo tracks as well, including “Solo” in 2018, which was a huge success both in South Korea and internationally.

About BLACKPINK

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment. The group debuted in 2016 and quickly gained international recognition for their catchy music, energetic performances, and stylish image. The group consists of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Blackpink’s music is known for blending various genres, including pop, hip-hop, and electronic dance music (EDM). They have released several successful singles, such as “Whistle,” “Boombayah,” “Playing with Fire,” “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.” Their music videos have gained millions of views on YouTube, and they have broken several records, including being the most subscribed music group on the platform.

In addition to their music, Blackpink is also recognized for their fashion and style. They have become global ambassadors for luxury brands like Chanel, Dior, and Saint Laurent, and they are considered fashion icons in the K-pop industry.

Blackpink has also achieved significant success in the Western music market. They collaborated with artists like Dua Lipa on the song “Kiss and Make Up” and Lady Gaga on the track “Sour Candy.” They also released their first full-length album titled “The Album” in 2020, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

Overall, Blackpink has made a significant impact in the music industry with their music, performances, and fashion. They have a massive and dedicated fan base known as “Blinks” who support them passionately.