Zac Efron New Haircut Draws Comparisons To THIS Character From 'Shrek'
14 seconds ago

(CTN News) – In the upcoming biopic, The Iron Claw, Zac Efron shows off his jaw-dropping transformation into iconic wrestler Kevin Von Enrich.

There was a big surprise for Baywatch fans as the actor stunned them wiZac Efronth his newly sculpted look, which featured bulging biceps, chiseled jawlines, and an 80s-inspired bowl cut.

There has been a lot of buzz on the internet recently regarding a new picture of the High School Musical star from the set of the upcoming film.

As Efron’s fans on social media have pointed out, some of the actor’s uncanny resemblance to the Shrek villain Lord Farquaad has stumped many of them.

The actor donned a tight gray cut-off crew neck shirt, ripped denim shorts, and a brown wig with short bangs in the leaked photos. The outfit drew comparisons to Shrek’s villain, as he rocked short bangs and a brown wig with cut-off sleeves.

One user responded to fans’ tweets, saying, “he looks like he had a workout.”

One user added, “Lord Farquaad but bring it up to date for the 21st century.” Another user added, “It is literally like Lord Farquaad on steroids,” joking that it looked like Lord Farquaad.

In a tweet, one user pointed out, “not Zac Efron becoming Lord Farquaad’s lost brother,” another user pointed out.

However, Efron has not yet responded to the hilarious tweets and comments that have been circulating on Twitter.

Sean Durkin wrote and directed the Zac Efron -starrer The Iron Claw, which stars Zac Efron. Additionally, Lily James, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson play pivotal roles in the film along with Lily James.

