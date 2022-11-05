‘My Policeman’ Spotted In Europe: Where Was It Filmed?

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Oh, My Policeman to be caught up in a love triangle with the androgynous pop music superstar Harry Styles.

“Watermelon Sugar” singer Michael Grandage stars in Michael Grandage’s romance film My Policeman as Tom Burgess, a police officer who falls in love with schoolteacher Marion (Emma Corrin) in 1950s England.

It is all well and heteronormative until Tom begins to develop a crush on museum curator and art historian Patrick (David Dawson), and the two begin to engage in sexual relations. At this time, homosexuality was an illegal activity.

In this story of forbidden romance and changing social conventions, we observe how the relationships between the three main characters change and grow over the course of several decades.

Tom, Marion, and Patrick are played by Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett, respectively.

In spite of the fact that we know the story unfolds in England, specifically along the Brighton coast, that does not necessarily mean it was filmed there. We would like to discuss the filming locations for Prime Video’s My Policeman.

‘My Policeman’ was filmed where?

Condé Nast Traveler reports that the film My Policeman, based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name, was filmed in Brighton, London and Venice.

In addition, The Cinemaholic reported that some scenes were filmed near the seaside town of Worthing in England. A date between Tom and Marion is held at The Vine pub located at 27-29 High Street in West Tarring, a suburban neighborhood of Worthing.

Filming took place at Brighton’s Palace Pier (where Harry Styles and Emma Corrin were filmed playing arcade games) and the Royal Pavilion – known as “the seaside pleasure palace of King George IV.”

My Policeman was also filmed in the historic residences and hotels of Regency Square, Hove’s Brunswick Square, and Belcher’s Café (which is big on tradition, so don’t expect on-trend food) on Montpelier Road.

