Philadelphia Drag Queen Died After Collapsing Onstage

(CTN News) _ Valencia Prime’s untimely Drag Queen death has left the drag scene “never the same.”

Several members of the LGBTQ+ community are mourning the loss of drag queen performer Valencia Prime, who died after collapsing during a live performance on Monday night.

A Philadelphia native, who promoted herself as “Philadelphia’s Plus Size Dancing Diva,” fell to the ground while hosting the Prime Time showcase at the city’s.

Tabu nightclub due to complications related to her heart disease, ABC 6 Philadelphia reported.

In the words of drag performer Asia Monroe, “The Philadelphia Drag Queen scene will never be the same after today.

“. It is no exaggeration to say that she was a wonderful, loving and caring person.

Immediately after Prime collapsed onstage on Monday, paramedics arrived on the scene to assist Prime, who was transgender.

In an ABC 6 report, a medical examiner attributed her death to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the medical examiner.

In the Philadelphia drag scene, Prime was well known. Even though she was only 25 years old, colleagues considered her a staple and a mentor.

“If you didn’t know who Valencia Prime was, you haven’t seen Philadelphia drag!” Monroe told ABC 6.

After Prime’s Drag Queen death, a GoFundMe page was established to assist her family.

We would love it if the community could help her mother and the rest of her family give her the proper memorial we know she deserves,” the post stated.

In this time of heartbreak, we kindly ask if you are able to, to contribute funds towards the funeral service as we navigate through these difficult times.

It would be greatly appreciated if any donation could be sent to the that was created on behalf of and with the permission of her mother and family.

Over $13,000 had been raised by early Saturday afternoon, well in excess of the fundraising goal.

SEE Also:

‘Phantom of the Opera’ to Close After 34 Years on Broadway: Sources

Anne Heche’s Ex-Boyfriend And Her Son Are Reportedly Fighting Over Anne Heche’s Estate