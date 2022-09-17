Connect with us

Anne Heche's Ex-Boyfriend And Her Son Are Reportedly Fighting Over Anne Heche's Estate
Anne Heche’s Ex-Boyfriend And Her Son Are Reportedly Fighting Over Anne Heche’s Estate

(CTN News) _ A legal battle has already begun over a month after Anne Heche died from injuries sustained in multiple car crashes.

After her death without a will, her oldest son Homer, 20, from her marriage to Coley Laffoon, stepped up to handle her estate.

Her ex-boyfriend James Tupper, who is also the father of her 13-year-old son Atlas, claims the estate was left to him.

Due to this latest court battle, her death will only be made even more tragic as two sides of her family fight over her property.

Homer’s court filing is objected to by Tupper with his own suit alleging Heche gave him full authority over her estate in a January 2011 email, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. 

  A court-submitted email states: “For your information, in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks.” I wish that all of my assets be transferred to Mr. James Tupper so that they may be used to raise my children.
Each of our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and AtlasAnne Heche Tupper, will receive a portion of the estate when they reach the age of 25.
A house or other property owned by our last child may be sold and the proceeds divided equally among our children upon their 25th birthday.

As a result of the fact that Anne Heche Homer quit university studies and has not been working to support himself,

Tupper is concerned that he is not ready to handle such a large responsibility at the age of 20.

Additionally, the actor revealed that Homer was estranged from his mother at the time of her death and had changed the locks of his mother’s apartment, preventing.

Atlas from getting into the apartment since his mother’s death in order to collect his belongings. In light of a court date set for October 11, this may be the start of a family showdown that Anne Heche probably never intended to take place.

