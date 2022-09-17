‘Phantom of the Opera’ to Close After 34 Years on Broadway: Sources

(CTN News) _ It’s over now, the night’s music. A number of sources told The Post that Broadway’s longest-running show, “Phantom of the Opera,” will close at the end of the year.

At the end of December, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical will conclude its storied run. As the show’s iconic “Masquerade” number is set around New Year’s Eve, I suspect it will be the show’s final performance.

The “Phantom,” sources said, is losing about $1 million a month since it reopened in October 2021 following the pandemic closure.

When reached by The Post, a “Phantom” rep denied that the musical is closing.

Over nearly 35 years, the Cameron Mackintosh and Lloyd Webber-produced show has played 13,733 performances.

Having run for 25 years and played 10,090 performances, Broadway’s second-longest-running show is a revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s “Chicago.”

In the minds of generations of theatergoers, Lloyd Webber’s lush songs (with lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe),

Harold Prince’s innovative staging, Gillian Lynne’s balletic choreography, and Maria Björnson’s lavish set and costume designs are seared into their minds.

The original London cast of Phantom opened on Broadway with Michael Crawford as the masked romantic and Sarah Brightman as his beloved Christine.

Crawford won seven Tony Awards, including Best Actor and Best Musical.

The Phantom is currently played by Ben Crawford, and Christine Daaé is played by Emilie Kouatchou.

Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum starred in the 2004 film version of the play, which was a flop.

In 2010, Lloyd Webber put on “Love Never Dies,” an unsuccessful sequel that toured but didn’t make it to Broadway.