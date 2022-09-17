Entertainment
‘Phantom of the Opera’ to Close After 34 Years on Broadway: Sources
(CTN News) _ It’s over now, the night’s music. A number of sources told The Post that Broadway’s longest-running show, “Phantom of the Opera,” will close at the end of the year.
At the end of December, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical will conclude its storied run. As the show’s iconic “Masquerade” number is set around New Year’s Eve, I suspect it will be the show’s final performance.
The “Phantom,” sources said, is losing about $1 million a month since it reopened in October 2021 following the pandemic closure.
When reached by The Post, a “Phantom” rep denied that the musical is closing.
Over nearly 35 years, the Cameron Mackintosh and Lloyd Webber-produced show has played 13,733 performances.
Having run for 25 years and played 10,090 performances, Broadway’s second-longest-running show is a revival of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s “Chicago.”
In the minds of generations of theatergoers, Lloyd Webber’s lush songs (with lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe),
Harold Prince’s innovative staging, Gillian Lynne’s balletic choreography, and Maria Björnson’s lavish set and costume designs are seared into their minds.
The original London cast of Phantom opened on Broadway with Michael Crawford as the masked romantic and Sarah Brightman as his beloved Christine.
Crawford won seven Tony Awards, including Best Actor and Best Musical.
The Phantom is currently played by Ben Crawford, and Christine Daaé is played by Emilie Kouatchou.
Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum starred in the 2004 film version of the play, which was a flop.
In 2010, Lloyd Webber put on “Love Never Dies,” an unsuccessful sequel that toured but didn’t make it to Broadway.
Phantom continues to play in London at Her Majesty’s Theatre – soon to be renamed His Majesty’s Theatre following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – and has recently had some of its original staging revised.
It could be a clue to the musical’s future. This “Phantom” will close for good in December, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it return in a much cheaper form in a few years.
In London’s “Les Misérables,” Mackintosh pulled the same trick. New director, slimmer set, more projections.
Shubert Organization will be pleased for now. After nearly four decades, Broadway’s best musical house has finally opened.
If the right show was there, it could gross $3 million a week instead of $1 million.
