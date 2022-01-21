Meat Loaf, Who Sang ‘Bat Out of Hell,’ Died at 74

Meat Loaf, 74, has passed away at home, according to a statement on the singer’s verified Facebook page. His rock opera “Bat Out of Hell” was one of the best-selling albums of all time.

According to the statement, “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah at his side.” His daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, were by his side during this time.”

CNN confirmed the death of Meat Loaf’s agent. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Many tributes have been paid to the artist whose career spanned six decades.

She tweeted, “It was a blast when we did ‘Dead Ringer’ with Meatloaf. I’m sorry for his family, friends, and fans.” “Does it seem like Amazing People In The Arts are dying every day?”

Two of Meat Loaf’s biggest albums, 1977’s “Bat Out of Hell” and 1993’s “Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell,” produced hit singles, such as “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

In 1993, he won the Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love.”

In addition to appearing in several television shows and films, such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Fight Club,” and “Wayne’s World,” Meat Loaf also performed on the stage.

Performing had been affected by physical problems, the singer admitted. However, in November he announced he had had four back surgeries and would return to the studio soon.

“My back surgeries hurt everything. Before my back surgeries, I was still performing. Some of you saw or heard of me collapsing on stage and having to stop the tour in the UK because I couldn’t hit high notes due to severe back pain,” he wrote on his website.

Meat Loaf collapsed at a concert in Edmonton, Canada, in 2016, and was hospitalized. According to a spokesperson, he was dehydrated.

Also Check:

USNIB