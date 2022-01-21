Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Performers, Date, Location & More

‘Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 – The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting sporting events in the United States. Star performances at the half-time of the American football league’s events have grown in popularity. The NFL has once again announced the star performers at its annual championship game, and it’s just as exciting as the game itself.

The NFL has announced the lineup of performers for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 2022. The league announced that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform at SoFi Stadium in California on Sunday, February 13, 2022. A part of fans believes that the event’s producers have outdone themselves with the 2022 line-up, which is known for its grand show value.

Related:

Who will be performing at the Super Bowl?

During the halftime show in 2022, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar will join R&B singer Mary J. Blige. Usually, surprise guests show up during performances, but that is not expected for this year’s show since there are already five headliners.

Among the five artists, 43 Grammys and 21 Billboard No. 1 albums has been won.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?

The Super Bowl halftime 2022 show is likely to begin shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The game starts at 6:30, so the first half should end about 90 minutes after that.

When is the Super Bowl taking place?

In 2022, the Superbowl will take place on Sunday 13th February.

Where will the Superbowl take place?

Superbowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022.

Super bowl Halftime Show 2022 Trailer

The Pepsi has released a trailer previewing the Super Bowl halftime show 2022. Watch it here:

Also Check: