Manfred Thierry Mugler, A French Fashion Designer, Dies at 73

Manfred Thierry Mugler, one of the most iconic French fashion designers, recently passed away. His age was 73. His fans were informed of his demise through a statement posted on his social media handle. Numerous celebrity artists and fans expressed their sorrow on his official social media account.

In 1948, the designer was born in Strasbourg and began studying classical dance at the age of nine. By the age of 14, he began formal training in interior design at the Strasbourg School of Decorative Arts. He designed some of the iconic looks for celebrities including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and others.

Fashion Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler passes away at 73

Recently, Manfred Thierry Mugler’s family posted on his official Instagram account that he had passed away and prayed for his soul to rest in peace. They also noted that the legendary designer passed away on 23 January 2022, and issued the same statement in French as well. As the caption read, “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022. May his soul rest in peace. Nous avons l’immensee tristesse de vous faire part du décès de Monsieur Manfred Thierry Mugler survenu dimanche 23 janvier 2022. Que son âme repose en paix.” (sic)

However, even his fashion house, MUGLER, issued a statement to inform everyone of his death, stating that he was a visionary whose creativity as a couturier, perfumer, and image-maker empowered people around the world to dream bigger. A statement read, “It is with deep sadness that our House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker inspired people across the globe to be bolder and dream bigger every day.” (sic)

