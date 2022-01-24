Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Twitter Review: Fans Share Their Views

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 – the Netflix crime drama, has created a buzz among viewers as it returns for a new season. A multiple Emmy-winning web series has hooked its fans, who cannot wait for the new season. Season 3 of the show thoroughly entertained its viewers and Season 4 Part 1 of the show will premiere on January 21, 2022.

Ozark is known for its thrilling storylines and amazing characters. So far, the series has been nominated for 32 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Director for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress for a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020. Bateman has also been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama. This show has garnered much praise for its past three seasons, and it is doing the same for the first part of its fourth season. After Ozark Season 4 Part 1 was released, fans binge-watched the show. Many people also posted their reviews about the show on Twitter. Here are a few reactions from fans.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1: Twitter Review

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 has certainly created a buzz among fans. Twitter saw a variety of reactions from viewers. The fans loved the show’s new season as well as expressed their excitement for the second season. The Twitter user mentioned that they loved the show’s cliffhanger ending and shared a still of Julia Garner from it. The user wrote, “Just binge-watched Ozark Season 4 Part 1 and GOOD LORD that ending gave me chills. Meanwhile, I’ll be screaming like Ruth until Part 2 comes out.” Many other viewers shared similar sentiments. After watching Ozark Season 4 Part 1, many users shared memes and GIFs saying how eagerly they were awaiting Part 2. “That was incredible,” one user said.

Just binged #Ozark Season 4 Part 1 and GOOD LORD that ending gave me chills Meanwhile, I’ll be screaming like Ruth until Part 2 comes out pic.twitter.com/OIUHw6E1Iw — Blaine Sieck (@blaine_sieck) January 22, 2022

The role of Ruth played by Julia Garner was also hailed by many fans. Many also said she was ready to win another Emmy this year. In the most recent season, she certainly wowed the audience.

Also Check:

Single Drunk Female – Where to Watch? Here’s What You Need To Know

Must Read: USNIB