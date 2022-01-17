Jordan Cashmyer, a 16 and Pregnant Alum, How Did She Die?

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant with her boyfriend and child several years ago, sadly passed away. Cashier’s death was reported this morning, but no cause of death has yet been determined. She was 26 years old when she died.

Jordan Cashmyer’s death was announced to TMZ by the medical examiner’s office. Her mother also posted about Cashier’s death on her husband’s Facebook page.

How did Jordan Cashmyre die?

Her death has yet to be determined.

On Sunday, Jordan’s father, Dennis Cahmyer Jr., posted a message on Facebook confirming her death. He wrote: “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants. My beloved daughter Jordan has passed away, she was only 26.” He added: “Our hearts are broken. No parent should ever have to endure losing a child, EVER.”

As he concluded, he said: “Please respect our privacy at this time. We have the love and support of our children, granddaughter Lyla, and extended family.”

What happened to Jordan on 16 and Pregnant?

The series 16 and Pregnant first aired in 2014 and Jordan was a part of it. This show focused on the relationship between Jordan, her boyfriend Derek, and her daughter Evie.

During Jordan’s pregnancy, the couple became homeless.

Jordan’s relationship with Derek caused a strained relationship between her and her family.

What happened after the show?

There was a breakup between Jordan and Derek. Consequently, Jordan’s parents had to step in and share guardianship with Derek for a while.

As a result, Jordan temporarily signed over her custody rights to Derek’s mother in 2015, as she was allegedly battling mental health issues and drug addiction.

Jordan was finally able to work on her health, and celebrated her one year sobriety in January 2021 after struggling with addiction for years.

