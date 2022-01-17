Euphoria Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: What Happened?

Euphoria fans have had a long, nail-biting week, but Euphoria’s Season 2 Episode 2 of the new season has finally arrived. The second episode of Euphoria series two continued the jaw-dropping cliffhanger of Episode one in which Nate (Jacob Elordi) was brutally beaten unconscious at a New Year’s Eve party by Fez (Angus Cloud).

It’s either good news or bad news that Nate is (miraculously) still alive, but don’t expect Fez’s actions to go unpunished, especially if Nate’s dad Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) is involved.

Below is Newsweek’s full recap of Euphoria, episode two of season two.

Euphoria Season 2, Episode 2 Recap

Nate Has A…Heart?

If you are a fan of Nate, you should know that he survived Fez’s assault at the New Year’s Eve party. For Fez fans, there’s even better news – Nate’s survival means he’s unlikely to go to jail for murder, or at least for Nate’s murder.

It is also possible that the violent assault subconsciously or consciously had a profound effect on Nate. During a hypnotizing dream sequence, Nate fantasizes about creating a family with Cassie (Sydney Sweeny). Initially, Nate’s world seems idyllic until images of Cassie start morphing into images of Jules (Hunter Schafer) and then his ex-girlfriend Maddy (Alexa Demie).

Rue narrates, “Nate was in love, but it was complicated.” Right on. In spite of sleeping with her best friend Cassie on New Year’s Eve, Nate sent Maddy a text saying, “thank you for taking care of me. I love you always and forever.”. He then called Cassie – who has been traumatized by Maddy’s betrayal – and agreed to meet with her the following week.

The fact that Cassie and Nate keep getting together shows that they are in dangerous waters. According to Cassie, “if Maddy finds out, she will spend her entire life trying to kill me. But she will actually kill you”. Even after he tried calling things off, he stated that despite his feelings for her, they can no longer hook up. That stance, however, doesn’t last long, as they have sex moments later.

