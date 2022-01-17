Jordan Cashmyer, a 16 and Pregnant Alum, has Died at Age 26

The young woman who appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant with her boyfriend and child several years ago, Jordan Cashmyer, has sadly passed away. A cause of death for Cashmyer has not yet been determined, though his death was reported this morning. Cashmyer was 26 years old at the time of her death.

The medical examiner’s office announced Jordan Cashmyer‘s death to TMZ. Cashmyer’s mother also spoke out about her daughter’s death through her husband’s Facebook account. Jessica Cashmyer wrote in the post how she first learned of the news and paid tribute to her daughter:

My parents never want to receive a call like I did last night. She was only 26 years old. My oldest daughter, Jordan, passed away. Her death has broken our hearts. The loss of a child should never ever happen to a parent. In this time of tragedy, please pray for my family and me. I ask for your understanding and respect during this difficult time. Our children, grandchild Lyla, and family members surround us with love and support.

Jordan was active on social media over the years and frequently updated fans on her personal status. She maintained multiple Instagram accounts over the years, but would give her followers a heads-up when she lost access to one. Here is her final post from one of her most prominent accounts:

The first time Jordan Cashmyer appeared on 16 and Pregnant was in 2014, when she was joined by her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor. Cashmyer is from Baltimore, Maryland. Her boyfriend got her pregnant and then kicked her out of her parents’ house when she refused to stop seeing Taylor. Because Derek was uninterested in getting a job and there were no relatives nearby to take them in, the two became homeless. The daughter of Jordan Taylor, Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor, was born in 2014.

Jordan and Evie shared their challenges as young parents in their episode. The MTV show didn’t have a very positive outcome for their relationship, as they eventually separated. Jordan’s parents eventually agreed to share custody of Evie with Derek, and then Jordan signed over temporary custody to Derek’s mother. After she became a stripper in 2016, Jordan was seemingly working as a prostitute by 2017. In addition to mental health troubles, Cashmyer had attempted suicide and was hospitalized.

The 16 and Pregnant cast has lost more stars than just Jessica Cashmyer. The show’s guest in 2010, Valerie Fairman, tragically overdosed and passed away at the age of 23.

The situation is tragic, but that is an understatement. We at CinemaBlend wish Jordan Cashmyers’ family, friends and loved ones our deepest condolences during this difficult time.

