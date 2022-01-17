Connect with us

Health Trending News

What Is Stomach Cancer And How It Is Treated?
Advertisement

Health Trending News

Most Common Stomach Cancer Symptoms: When Should You See a Doctor?

Health Trending News

Endemic and Pandemic: What's the Difference?

Covid-19 Health

Scientist: New Information About Covid-19's Omicron vs. Delta Variants

Health Trending News

Olive Oil or Avocado Oil: Which is Healthier? Read This Before Using Either

Health Trending News

According to a New Study, the Epstein Barr-Virus May Cause Multiple Sclerosis

Health News

Government Mulls Lifting Recent Curbs to Combat Omicron

Covid-19 Health

The Best and Comfortable KN95 and N95 Mask Near me - How to Buy

Health

15 Signs of Perimenopause

Health Trending News

N95 Masks KN95 Masks are Reusable and How Should They be Stored?

Health

What Is Stomach Cancer And How It Is Treated?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Stomach Cancer
Stomach Cancer begins with abnormal cell growth. In your abdomen, just below your ribs, you have a muscular sac called the stomach. During digestion, your stomach breaks down and digests the food you eat. The most common type of this cancer is found in men, and over half of those diagnosed are over 75 years old.

What Is Stomach Cancer?

Cancer is caused when the body’s cells grow out of control. Nearly any cell in the body can become cancerous, and can then spread to other parts of the body. Visit What Is Cancer? to learn more about cancer and how it begins and spreads.

When cells in the stomach start growing out of control, stomach cancer, also called gastric cancer, results.

The stomach

In order to understand stomach cancer, one must understand the normal structure and function of the stomach.

Stomach Cancer

Stomach Cancer

An important part of the digestive system in the stomach, which functions like a sac.

Upon chewing and swallowing, food enters the esophagus, a tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach. Located beneath the diaphragm (the thin sheet of breathing muscle under the lungs), the gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) connects the esophagus to the stomach. When gastric juice is secreted, the stomach begins digesting the food. The food and gastric juice are mixed in the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine.

What Are Stomach Cancer Treatments?

There are several ways to treat stomach cancer. Depending on how long you’ve had the disease or how far it has spread in your body, your doctor will recommend one.

Stage 0: The stomach lining has an abnormal group of cells that could develop into cancer. Surgery can usually cure it. You may need to have part or all of your stomach removed, as well as nearby lymph nodes — small organs that function as part of your body’s germ-fighting system.

Stage I: Your stomach has a tumor in its lining, and it may have spread to your lymph nodes. With stage 0, you may have surgery to remove part or all of your stomach and nearby lymph nodes. Additionally, you may be treated with chemotherapy or radiation. During these treatments, the tumor can be shrunk before surgery and cancer can be killed after surgery.

Cancer is killed by chemotherapy. Chemoradiation uses high-energy beams to destroy cancer cells.

Stage II: Perhaps cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes and deeper layers of the stomach. The main treatment for stomach cancer is surgery to remove part or all of the stomach and the surrounding lymph nodes. There’s a good chance you’ll get chemotherapy or radiation beforehand, and maybe one afterward as well.

Also Check:

27-Year-Old Ivory Coast Woman Arrested at Phuket Airport with

Cancer Responsible for 15 Percent of all Deaths in Thailand

20% of Deaths in Thailand from Cancer

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?