John Aniston, Father Of Jennifer Aniston, Dies At 89

(CTN NEWS) – The daytime soap “Days of Our Lives” veteran actor John Aniston passed away, his daughter, the actress Jennifer Aniston, announced on Monday.

He was 89.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing,” Aniston shared in a statement on Instagram.

“That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

“Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston,” the “Friends” actress, wrote at the start of her message.

Over the course of his lengthy career, the actor appeared in several TV shows, including approximately three thousand episodes of “Days of Our Lives.”

Aniston ended her caption with the words, “I’ll love you to the end of time.” “Make sure to stop by.”

In 1933, John Aniston was born John Anastassakis on the Greek island of Crete. When he was 10, his family emigrated to the US and shortened their surname to Aniston.

According to Soap Opera Digest, John Aniston performed in an off-Broadway musical and served in the US Navy before breaking into the soap opera industry.

His major break came when he was chosen for the enduring soap opera “Love of Life,” followed by “Search for Tomorrow.”

He joined “Days of our Lives” in 1985 as “romantic villain” Victor Kiriakis, a crook with a passion for seducing the women of Salem, Illinois, but it wasn’t until then that he rose to fame.

Like John Aniston, Kirakis was a native of Greece, but he was considerably more evil: He was a gangster who oversaw a prostitution business in the area.

Throughout the course of the series, Kiriakis went through several moral transformations and alternated between his law-breaking gangster character and his loving family man persona to win back his older children.

Aniston made sporadic appearances on the show for a total of 37 years.

According to a 1986 Soap Opera Digest feature of Aniston, during his time on operas, he opened a restaurant in New York, got divorced from his first wife, Nancy Dow, married his co-star Sherry Rooney, and relocated to Los Angeles.

Aniston was shocked to learn that his daughter intended to enter the entertainment industry.

Aniston revealed that he discovered his daughter had been calling his agent to request auditions while he was on “Search for Tomorrow” in a 2019 interview with the Television Academy Foundation.

“I told her, ‘You don’t want to be in show business. Show business stinks,’” He declared,

“I tell everyone who wants to be an actor not to be an actor but to be something else. If my telling them to stay out of show business will keep them out, then they shouldn’t be in it.”

Of course, John Aniston’s daughter disregarded his advice, becoming one of the most well-known actresses in the world while starring in one of the most popular comedies of all time.

“Jennifer is a natural talent,” John Aniston acknowledged to his daughter’s embarrassment in a 1990 interview with E! News alongside her, but he also cautioned her that talent doesn’t always translate into a successful profession.

However, John Aniston’s own soap opera career spanned more than 50 years, and in June, at the Daytime Emmy Awards, he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Emmy. Although he wasn’t present for the ceremony, his daughter gave a heartfelt eulogy in his honour.

“His devotion to “Days” for more than 30 years has earned him the respect and affection of his fellow performers, close friendships, and delighted millions of fans worldwide,” she said. “His career is the very definition of lifetime achievement,”

