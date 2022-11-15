Entertainment
Trevor Noah Announces ‘Off the Record’ Comedy Tour Following Departure From The Daily Show
(CTN NEWS) – Trevor Noah will kick off his latest global stand-up tour a month after he leaves ‘The Daily Show.
In January, the outgoing Daily Show host will begin his latest world tour, Off the Record. In a little over a month, he will launch a tour that will take him to 28 U.S. cities.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour starts at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and stops in New Orleans, Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. Trevor Noah is doing longer stints on the Daily Show than he was previously able to.
In late September, Trevor Noah announced his time at The Daily Show was up, citing a desire to learn and explore new things. “
I spent two years [of the pandemic] in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life I want to explore,” he said at the time.
“I miss learning other languages, going to other countries and putting on shows, being everywhere and doing everything.” He’s scheduled to officially sign off on Dec. 8.
Although he has been tethered to New York four days a week for the last seven years, Trevor Noah has never stopped touring. Except for the early days of the pandemic, he spent most weekends travelling.
Trevor Noah became one of the most successful comics on the planet during his Daily Show run, selling out shows on five continents. Among his Netflix specials is I Wish You Would, which drops on Nov. 22.
Trevor Noah has historically steered clear of political humour during his stand-up sets, and his new special is no exception.
Trevor Noah Off the Record 2023 Tour Dates
- Jan. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
- Feb. 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
- March 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
- March 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
- March 24 – Durham, NC @ DPAC
- March 31 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
- April 5 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
- April 6 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
- April 7 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
- April 8 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
- April 10 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
- April 11 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
- April 12 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
- April 13 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
- April 20 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
- April 27 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
- April 28 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
- April 29 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
- May 4 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
- May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
- May 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- May 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
- May 19 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
- May 26 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
- June 2 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
- Oct. 6 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
- Oct. 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
- Oct. 10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
- Oct. 11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
- Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
- Oct. 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
- Nov. 1 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
- Nov. 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
- Nov. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
- Nov. 13 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
- Nov. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
- Nov. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
- Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
- Dec. 2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
- Dec. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
