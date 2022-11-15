Trevor Noah Announces ‘Off the Record’ Comedy Tour Following Departure From The Daily Show 

(CTN NEWS) – Trevor Noah will kick off his latest global stand-up tour a month after he leaves ‘The Daily Show.

In January, the outgoing Daily Show host will begin his latest world tour, Off the Record. In a little over a month, he will launch a tour that will take him to 28 U.S. cities.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour starts at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and stops in New Orleans, Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. Trevor Noah is doing longer stints on the Daily Show than he was previously able to.

In late September, Trevor Noah announced his time at The Daily Show was up, citing a desire to learn and explore new things. “

I spent two years [of the pandemic] in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life I want to explore,” he said at the time.

“I miss learning other languages, going to other countries and putting on shows, being everywhere and doing everything.” He’s scheduled to officially sign off on Dec. 8.

Although he has been tethered to New York four days a week for the last seven years, Trevor Noah has never stopped touring. Except for the early days of the pandemic, he spent most weekends travelling.

Trevor Noah became one of the most successful comics on the planet during his Daily Show run, selling out shows on five continents. Among his Netflix specials is I Wish You Would, which drops on Nov. 22.

Trevor Noah has historically steered clear of political humour during his stand-up sets, and his new special is no exception.

Trevor Noah Off the Record 2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Feb. 10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

March 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

March 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

March 24 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

March 31 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

April 5 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 6 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 7 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 8 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

April 10 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 11 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 12 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

April 13 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

April 20 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

April 27 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 28 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

April 29 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

May 4 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

May 19 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

May 26 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

June 2 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct. 6 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Oct. 9 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct. 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Nov. 1 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

Nov. 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

Nov. 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 13 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 14 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Dec. 2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Dec. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Cleveland ‘A Christmas Story House For Sale: See It

Dolly Parton Receives a $100 Million Award from Jeff Bezos for Giving Children Global Access to Books

BTS’ Jungkook To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2022