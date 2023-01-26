James Beard Award Semifinalists In New England For 2023

(CTN News) – The James Beard Foundation announced its annual list of semifinalists on January 25.

Wolf peach in Camden, Maine, and Peruvian restaurant Cora Cora in West Hartford, Connecticut, were among the semifinalists this year.

The list includes Chef Rachel Miller and her acclaimed Lynn tasting menu spot Nightshade Noodle Bar, and Vinh Le of Cambridge’s Cicada Coffee Bar. Chef Ellie Tiglao was James Beard recognized for her work at Tanám, a pioneering Filipino American restaurant that shut down in January.

An internal reckoning at the nonprofit restaurant industry nonprofit prompted a hiatus in awards in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the foundation promised a more transparent and equitable awards system.

At least half of the James Beard Award committee members and judges must be people of color by 2023, according to the nonprofit.

Afterward, a short list of award nominees will be James Beard announced on March 29. An awards presentation will be held on June 5.

Here are the New England semifinalists:

Excellent restaurateur

Portland, ME: Krista Cole, SurLie and Gather

A chef to watch

Lynn, MA, Nightshade Noodle Bar

Vita Cantina, Portsmouth, NH

Restaurant of the Year

WEST HARTFORD, CT

MA, PAGU

Lowell’s Red Rose Restaurant

A rising star

Cicada Coffee Bar, Cambridge

New restaurants.

This James Beard award was given to restaurants that opened between January 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

Cambridge, La Royal

A Wolfpeach in Camden

Bakery to die for

Middlebury, VT: Haymaker Bun Co.

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year

Tokyo-based Atsuko Fujimoto

Burlington, VT, Amanda Wildermuth

Hospitality at its highest level

Quarry in Monson, ME

Maine, South Lie

Beverages Program of Excellence

Brewers, Burlington

Somerville, MA.

Bar of the Year

Portland’s Jewel Box

NE’s best chef

Providence, RI, Pizza Marvin

Vino e Vivo, Exeter, N.H.

Jackson, NH, Thompson House Eatery

Mancy Davis, May Day, Burlington, VT

Krasi, Boston, Valentine Howell

Hunter, Christian, Washington, CT

Nina June, Rockport, Maine

Flux, Lisbon Falls, ME.

Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food & Beverage, Portland, Maine

An Abyssinian Taste, South Burlington, Vermont, by Alganesh Michael

YAHYA NOOR, Tawakal Halal Cafe, Boston

Pastor Tony, Fore Street, Portland

Portland, ME, Isaul Perez

Incorporated, Charlestown, RI

Boston, Yunnan Kitchen, Yeisha Siu

DERRICK TEH, SEKALI, Boston

Tanam, Ellie Tiglao, Somerville

Mystic, CT, Renee Touponce

Providence, RI, Milena Pagan

MIDA, Boston

Vox Media staff members are on the James Beard Foundation Awards voting committee.

