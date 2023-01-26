Connect with us

James Beard Award Semifinalists In New England For 2023
James Beard Award Semifinalists In New England For 2023

James Beard Award Semifinalists In New England For 2023

(CTN News) – The James Beard Foundation announced its annual list of semifinalists on January 25.

Wolf peach in Camden, Maine, and Peruvian restaurant Cora Cora in West Hartford, Connecticut, were among the semifinalists this year.

The list includes Chef Rachel Miller and her acclaimed Lynn tasting menu spot Nightshade Noodle Bar, and Vinh Le of Cambridge’s Cicada Coffee Bar. Chef Ellie Tiglao was James Beard recognized for her work at Tanám, a pioneering Filipino American restaurant that shut down in January.

An internal reckoning at the nonprofit restaurant industry nonprofit prompted a hiatus in awards in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the foundation promised a more transparent and equitable awards system.

At least half of the James Beard Award committee members and judges must be people of color by 2023, according to the nonprofit.

Afterward, a short list of award nominees will be James Beard announced on March 29. An awards presentation will be held on June 5.

Here are the New England semifinalists:

Excellent restaurateur

  • Portland, ME: Krista Cole, SurLie and Gather

A chef to watch

  • Lynn, MA, Nightshade Noodle Bar

  • Vita Cantina, Portsmouth, NH

Restaurant of the Year

  • WEST HARTFORD, CT

  • MA, PAGU

  • Lowell’s Red Rose Restaurant

A rising star

  • Cicada Coffee Bar, Cambridge

New restaurants.

This James Beard award was given to restaurants that opened between January 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

  • Cambridge, La Royal

  • A Wolfpeach in Camden

Bakery to die for

  • Middlebury, VT: Haymaker Bun Co.

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year

  • Tokyo-based Atsuko Fujimoto

  • Burlington, VT, Amanda Wildermuth

Hospitality at its highest level

  • Quarry in Monson, ME

  • Maine, South Lie

Beverages Program of Excellence

  • Brewers, Burlington

  • Somerville, MA.

Bar of the Year

  • Portland’s Jewel Box

NE’s best chef

  • Providence, RI, Pizza Marvin

  • Vino e Vivo, Exeter, N.H.

  • Jackson, NH, Thompson House Eatery

  • Mancy Davis, May Day, Burlington, VT

  • Krasi, Boston, Valentine Howell

  • Hunter, Christian, Washington, CT

  • Nina June, Rockport, Maine

  • Flux, Lisbon Falls, ME.

  • Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food & Beverage, Portland, Maine

  • An Abyssinian Taste, South Burlington, Vermont, by Alganesh Michael

  • YAHYA NOOR, Tawakal Halal Cafe, Boston

  • Pastor Tony, Fore Street, Portland

  • Portland, ME, Isaul Perez

  • Incorporated, Charlestown, RI

  • Boston, Yunnan Kitchen, Yeisha Siu

  • DERRICK TEH, SEKALI, Boston

  • Tanam, Ellie Tiglao, Somerville

  • Mystic, CT, Renee Touponce

  • Providence, RI, Milena Pagan

  • MIDA, Boston

Vox Media staff members are on the James Beard Foundation Awards voting committee.

