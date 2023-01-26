This Week, GoldenEye 007 Launches On Switch And Xbox

Connect with us

(CTN News) – This Friday, January 27th, GoldenEye 007 will finally be available for download on the Nintendo Switch system and the Xbox system.

This is when it finally makes its comeback to modern platforms.

Nintendo and Microsoft announced just earlier today, on January 25, that GoldenEye 007 would be coming to Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass later this week, on January 27th, as part of Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass programming.

Following the announcement of GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, all subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as well as Xbox Live subscribers will be able to download the game immediately after the announcement.

GoldenEye 007 can only return to a modern Nintendo console through this remake, which, sadly, is the only way that GoldenEye 007 can return to a modern Nintendo console.

There have been reports that GoldenEye 007 will not be available as a standalone purchase on Nintendo Switch systems. I

n addition, once your subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service expires, you will no longer be able to play the remastered version of the game.

At some point in the near future, Microsoft is expected to announce that GoldenEye will be coming to both Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms at some point in the near future.

It is not entirely clear at the moment whether GoldenEye  will be available for purchase on Xbox systems outside of the Xbox Game Pass download.

This is because it is not available for purchase outside of Nintendo’s subscription service on its console.

The only thing to keep in mind here, is that there is one important thing to keep in mind. This is the fact that only the Switch version of GoldenEye 007 will feature online multiplayer.

There was one unfortunate catch to the Xbox version of the remaster, announced last year.

This means that if Xbox owners want to compete against each other, they will have to make do with local multiplayer action.

