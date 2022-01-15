Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Who Voices the Characters?

In January, Amazon Prime Video will stream Hotel Transylvania 4, the fourth movie in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, and Kathryn Hahn Voice Artist are among the voice cast members.

The film Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, however, has two actors leaving the cast. Those actors are Adam Sandler (who played Dracula) and Kevin James (who played Frankenstein).

Here are the new actors playing the monsters of the Amazon movie – and who has replaced them.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania voice cast

Selena Gomez, Brian Hull, and Andy Samberg voice the characters of Mavis, Dracula, and Jonathan

in the new movie Hotel Transylvania.

Andy Samberg – Jonathan Who is Jonathan: Mavis’s husband and the first human at the Hotel Transylvania. Who voices him: The star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and SNL alum Andy Samberg. Additionally, he voiced Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2. In addition, he will be voicing Dale in the upcoming live-action Chip and Dale film on Disney+.

Selena Gomez – Mavis

Who is Mavis: Count Dracula’s daughter, who is often at odds with her grumpy vampire father because of her fascination with the human world.

Who voices her: Former Disney star Selena Gomez is a singer and star of shows like Only Murders in the Building. In addition to Dolittle, Gomez voiced Horton Hears a Who alongside Robert Downey Jr.