Watch ‘Free’ Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ on Amazon Prime

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, also known as Hotel Transylvania 4, is the last installment of the hotel Transylvanian franchise. The series, which began with 2012’s Hotel Transylvania, focuses on the adventures of Count Dracula’s family and friends in the titular hotel, where monsters hide from humans-until Johnny, a human, falls in love with Count Dracula’s daughter. After being accidentally transformed into humans, Dracula and his monster pals are back in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Once human, Johnny suddenly transforms into a monster and must race across the globe to find a way to switch everyone back to their original forms before it’s too late.

Where can I watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania?

Originally scheduled for release on October 1, 2021, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’s distribution rights were sold to Amazon Studios for a streaming release. Therefore, all Amazon Prime members can now watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online

Amazon Prime Video is the only place where you can watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online at the moment. For non-Prime members, Amazon Prime Video is $8.99 a month. In contrast, if you are an Amazon Prime member, Prime Video is included in the subscription, which costs $12.99 per month – or $119 per year. This saves you about $36 over the monthly subscription.