Watch ‘Free’ Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ on Amazon Prime
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, also known as Hotel Transylvania 4, is the last installment of the hotel Transylvanian franchise. The series, which began with 2012’s Hotel Transylvania, focuses on the adventures of Count Dracula’s family and friends in the titular hotel, where monsters hide from humans-until Johnny, a human, falls in love with Count Dracula’s daughter. After being accidentally transformed into humans, Dracula and his monster pals are back in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Once human, Johnny suddenly transforms into a monster and must race across the globe to find a way to switch everyone back to their original forms before it’s too late.
Where can I watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania?
Originally scheduled for release on October 1, 2021, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’s distribution rights were sold to Amazon Studios for a streaming release. Therefore, all Amazon Prime members can now watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.
How to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online
Along with the thousands of shows and movies available on Amazon Prime Video-such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and original movies such as Manchester by the Sea (which won two Academy Awards in 2017), Honey Boy, and The Big Sick-Amazon Prime offers members additional perks. In addition to Prime Delivery, which offers free two-day shipping, same-day shipping, and release-date delivery, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading are also included.
Watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania With Amazon Prime Video’s Free Trial
A free trial of Amazon Prime Video is the best way to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free. This free trial offer is four times longer than most other streaming services, such as Paramount+ and Peacock, which only offer seven-day free trials. A competitor’s free trial is only 14 days long, while Amazon Prime Video lasts 30 days. Watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania online for free during the 30-day free trial.
You’re still eligible to sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime Video if you’ve already tried it in the past. Customers can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial as many times as they like, as long as it isn’t within the same 12 month period. Amazon Prime members who have not been members for more than 12 months are eligible to receive another 30 days for free. Amazon Prime Video for non-Prime members costs $8.99 per month after the free trial ends, while it is free for current Prime members.
- For more information, visit Amazon Prime Video.
- Click “Start your 30-day free trial” to get started.
- Sign up for an Amazon account or log in to your account.
- Amazon Prime Video has Hotel Transylvania: Transformania available for free
