Gigi Hadid Talks about her Daughter Khai, and her Group of ‘Mom Friends’

Gigi Hadid is all praise for her one-year-old daughter Khai Hadid Malik, who is ‘so smart and aware of everything going on around her. Gigi said she ‘still can’t believe how wonderful being a parent still feels in an interview with InStyle. She further revealed that she has a group of ‘mom friends’ who discuss “babies and sleeping and what bottles don’t leak”.

Gigi Hadid Heaps Praise On Her Daughter Khai: Reveals She Has A Group Of ‘mom Friends’

The model spoke about Khai, who she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020, as an ‘awesome’ child. “She’s so smart, and she’s so aware. She watches everything. She’s always learning. She’s always looking. She’s just awesome,” she said and concluded by saying that she still can’t fathom the fact that she is a mother.

She shared how her fellow ‘mom friends’ also experiences the same surreal feeling of having children. “You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you look up and think, ‘Oh my god. Where are you from?'” she continued. Gigi shared an interesting anecdote about one of the group members suggesting they all go out to dinner together without the kids. As a response to the fellow mother, Hadid said, “Yeah, girl. Let’s go.”.

She spoke with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year about coping with motherhood’s anxiety. She described how she maintained two journals, a good one and a bad one. “They weren’t too literal, but one was more for memories, for Khai, so maybe one day I will give her the bad journal just to be honest,” she said. Then Gigi mentioned how Khai enjoys being surrounded by nature, and how he loves birds and animals alike.

Meanwhile, Hadid and Malik’s fallout made headlines last year due to their much controversy. Gigi’s mother had reportedly accused Malik of assaulting her and even filed a police complaint against him. Zayn later released a statement clarifying his stance and saying the duo will continue to co-parent their daughter “in the manner she deserves”.

