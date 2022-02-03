‘The Offer’ Trailer Review: The Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Starring Miles Teller

The Offer, a limited series from Paramount+, explores the chaotic making of one of history’s greatest films: Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. The limited series will be told through the eyes of two-time Academy Award producer Albert S. Ruddy, played by Miles Teller, with the real Ruddy executive producing.

The trailer teases the story behind The Godfather’s production, as Paramount chooses Ruddy to direct a project it was unsure would succeed. Based on Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name (played in the series by Patrick Gallo), The Godfather was conceived as a low-budget project, and Francis Coppola (Dan Fogler) only agreed to direct it after other filmmakers refused. In addition to launching the careers of Hollywood legends such as Robert De Niro and Al Pacino (played in the series by Anthony Ippolito), The Offer will highlight lesser-known aspects of the film’s production. This series will tell the story of how Ruddy dealt with an unwilling director and a screenwriter desperate for money at the beginning of production, and how he negotiated with the studio to increase the budget and make The Godfather the classic it is today.

The Offer Trailer Review

The trailer of The offer tells the story behind the creation of The Godfather. In the film, Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy attempts to adapt Mario Puzo’s novel for the big screen. Ruddy directs a project for Paramount that the studio was unsure of.

According to the trailer, the series will reveal how Ruddy managed to hire a reluctant director and a screenwriter. Furthermore, it will show the struggle behind the negotiations with the studio over the budget of the film. Dan Fogler is also briefly introduced as Francis Ford Coppola, the director who brought Puzo’s story to life. At the end of the video, Fogler shares the film’s famous opening line.

Watch ‘The Offer’ trailer