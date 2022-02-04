Connect with us

World News Trending News

ISIS Islamic State Leader Abu Ibrahim Killed in US-led Syria Raid, Biden Says
Advertisement

News World News

Cocaine Laced with Toxic Substance Kills 20 People

News World News

Researchers Find 1778 Wreck of Cooks Famous HMS Endeavour

World News Trending News

Who Was ISIS Leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi?

World News Trending News

Lunar New Year fireworks are Banned in China ahead of the Beijing Olympics

World News Trending News

Lunar New Year 2022: Why are 2 Billion People Celebrating this Holiday?

News World News

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Awaits Extraction Decision

World News Trending News

Ford Bronco Raptor 2022 Brings Monster Power, Says CEO

World News Trending News

Jen Psaki: Russian Attack on Ukraine 'Can Happen Anytime'

News Covid-19 World News

US Government Lunches Website for Free COVID-19 Test Kits

World News

ISIS Islamic State Leader Abu Ibrahim Killed in US-led Syria Raid, Biden Says

Published

11 hours ago

on

ISIS

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in a US counterterrorism raid in northwest Syria on Wednesday.

It was the largest US raid in the country since the operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019.

The explosion led to multiple civilian casualties, though the Biden administration and a Syrian civil defense group disagree on how many were killed. According to Biden administration officials, Qurayshi blew himself up as US forces approached his compound. According to the Pentagon, no US casualties were reported.
Biden announced from the White House Thursday morning that the operation had taken “a major terrorist leader off the battlefield.” The US had chosen to use special forces in the operation to minimize civilian casualties.

Must Read: Train Crashes into 18-Wheeler Truck Trailer Killing 2

US says suicide bomb killed ISIS leader

ISIS announced Qurashi as its leader in November 2019 at the same time it confirmed al-Baghdadi’s death.
In the aftermath of the raid, the Pentagon will conduct a more thorough analysis. According to a senior administration official, the terrorist target detonated a bomb at the beginning of the operation, killing him and his family. We are still evaluating the results of this operation, but this appears to be the same cowardly terrorist tactic we saw in the 2019 operation to eliminate Baghdadi, the official said.
Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said Qurayshi’s death “delivers a devastating blow to ISIS and demonstrates the US’s commitment to eliminating terrorist threats. Five combatants and four civilians were killed during the raid, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday. Ten people were able to be evacuated from the first and second floors of the building by the US special forces, Kirby said.
White Helmets, however, reported that 13 people were killed, including six children and four women. It is unclear why the Pentagon and the White Helmets provide such widely divergent numbers.
At the end of the operation, Qurayshi, his deputy, his deputy’s wife, and two others outside the compound exchanged fire with US troops.

Today’s operation was the largest raid in the province since 2019

without any US casualties. A statement from Kirby said that more information would be forthcoming as it became available. According to AP, the operation was conducted near the Turkish border for nearly two hours. Residents told AP that it was a major residential area for internally displaced people of the Syrian civil war. Other residents, on condition of anonymity, said they saw body parts of several people scattered near the site of the raid.

According to Reuters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the strike killed nine people, including two children and a woman. According to the news agency, a local journalist who visited the raid site found at least 12 bodies. Today’s operation was the biggest in the province since the 2019 US assault on the Islamic State’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Also Check:

Asian Tiger to Have Better Protection in Thailand’s Parks

Gigi Hadid Talks about her Daughter Khai, and her Group of ‘Mom Friends’

USNIB

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?

Deprecated: Directive 'allow_url_include' is deprecated in Unknown on line 0