Connect with us

Entertainment

'Deadpool 3' First Look: Hugh Jackman Debuts Wolverine's Classic Yellow-Blue Suit
Advertisement

Entertainment Business

USA Today's Bestselling Book List Returns, Reinforcing Its Role As Comprehensive Market Measure

News Entertainment News Asia

Taylor Swift Tickets for Singapore Sell Out in 8 Hours

Entertainment

The Diablo 4 Season 1 Malignancy Has Been Explained

Entertainment

Ricky Martin Announces His Divorce After 6 Years, Is He Going Straight?

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 7th-9th]

Entertainment

Disney and Pop Star Coco Lee Dead from Suicide at 48

Entertainment

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Featurette Takes Audiences on a Nostalgic Journey

Entertainment

Vietnam Bans Upcoming 2023 "Barbie" Movie from Theatres

Entertainment

The Era of Streaming Platforms: The Ultimate Solution For Cord-Cutters

News Entertainment

Hollywood Morns Death of Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Aged 89

Entertainment

'The Witcher' Season 3 Cliffhanger Makes Us Excited For Volume 2

Entertainment

Heartbeat (2023) Review: Cast & Where To Watch Online Free

Entertainment

Rihanna Steps Down As CEO Of Savage X Fenty, Appointed New CEO

Entertainment

Dutch Trans Woman Wins Miss International Queen 2023 in Thailand

Entertainment

Elton John's BBC Glastonbury 2023 Special Breaks Ratings Records [+SETLIST]

Entertainment

Forbidden Door 2023 Results: AEW X NJPW Toronto Winners

Entertainment

Squid Game Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Entertainment

Where To Watch And Stream ‘The Flash’ (2023) Online For Free?

Entertainment

Top 7 True Crime Documentaries That Will Keep You Intrigued

Entertainment

‘Deadpool 3’ First Look: Hugh Jackman Debuts Wolverine’s Classic Yellow-Blue Suit

Published

26 seconds ago

on

'Deadpool 3' First Look: Hugh Jackman Debuts Wolverine's Classic Yellow-Blue Suit

(CTN News) – Hugh Jackman has promised fans that his return to Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” will not upset “Logan,” the 2017 “X-Men” tentpole that ended the hero’s saga by killing him off.

As it turns out, Jackman may have been telling the truth, as a first look at “Deadpool 3” shared on Jackman’s Instagram account and Ryan Reynolds‘ Instagram account depicts Wolverine wearing his classic yellow-and-blue costume from the comic books.

There is no indication that this is the same Wolverine that Jackman played before as he hasn’t worn this costume before on the big screen in any of his previous appearances.

A third installment of the Deadpool series is currently in production. The film will be helmed by Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in the film “Free Guy” and the Netflix tentpole “The Adam Project.”

As far as the plot of the film is concerned, little is known about it, but it is obvious that it involves the multiverse, as Deadpool joins Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time after a number of solo films under Fox.

There will also be returners such as Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand, plus newcomers such as Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, who will join Jackman and Reynolds in “Deadpool 3”.

The award-winning actress Jennifer Garner is also confirmed to appear as Elektra, reprising her role from Ben Affleck’s 2003 superhero movie “Daredevil” as well as her own 2005 spinoff movie after a gap of nearly 20 years.

During a recent interview with Collider, Levy stated that maintaining the franchise’s R-rated edge was one of the most important factors in his decision to direct the upcoming film.

The fact that “Deadpool 3” is a Disney movie doesn’t mean that there will be no curse words or raunchy humor in the movie.

The writers of “Deadpool 3” Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also elaborated in their 2011 interview that Disney would not try to change the R-rating of the franchise.

I believe they will simply allow Deadpool to be Deadpool, don’t you? According to the duo, The Playlist. There is no specific joke that they may say, “Oh, that’s too far,” but to this point, we have received nothing but support.

In the last few weeks, I have asked myself only one question, and that is: ‘How can we help you?” In terms of ‘How can we help you?

Can you tell me what from our universe you would like to use to help you? Is there anything we can do to make your life easier?

In the meantime, we’re gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. In terms of Marvel’s views of the franchise’s future, Reese says, “We’re not … this isn’t going to be the Disney-fied Deadpool,” he added. In my opinion, they are awesome, and now it’s our turn to prove that faith by living up to it.

On May 3, 2024, “Deadpool 3” will be released in theaters across the country.

SEE ALSO:

USA Today’s Bestselling Book List Returns, Reinforcing Its Role As Comprehensive Market Measure

Taylor Swift Tickets for Singapore Sell Out in 8 Hours

The Diablo 4 Season 1 Malignancy Has Been Explained
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs