‘Deadpool 3’ First Look: Hugh Jackman Debuts Wolverine’s Classic Yellow-Blue Suit

(CTN News) – Hugh Jackman has promised fans that his return to Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” will not upset “Logan,” the 2017 “X-Men” tentpole that ended the hero’s saga by killing him off.

As it turns out, Jackman may have been telling the truth, as a first look at “Deadpool 3” shared on Jackman’s Instagram account and Ryan Reynolds‘ Instagram account depicts Wolverine wearing his classic yellow-and-blue costume from the comic books.

There is no indication that this is the same Wolverine that Jackman played before as he hasn’t worn this costume before on the big screen in any of his previous appearances.

A third installment of the Deadpool series is currently in production. The film will be helmed by Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in the film “Free Guy” and the Netflix tentpole “The Adam Project.”

As far as the plot of the film is concerned, little is known about it, but it is obvious that it involves the multiverse, as Deadpool joins Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time after a number of solo films under Fox.

There will also be returners such as Morena Baccarin and Brianna Hildebrand, plus newcomers such as Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, who will join Jackman and Reynolds in “Deadpool 3”.

The award-winning actress Jennifer Garner is also confirmed to appear as Elektra, reprising her role from Ben Affleck’s 2003 superhero movie “Daredevil” as well as her own 2005 spinoff movie after a gap of nearly 20 years.

During a recent interview with Collider, Levy stated that maintaining the franchise’s R-rated edge was one of the most important factors in his decision to direct the upcoming film.

The fact that “Deadpool 3” is a Disney movie doesn’t mean that there will be no curse words or raunchy humor in the movie.

The writers of “Deadpool 3” Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also elaborated in their 2011 interview that Disney would not try to change the R-rating of the franchise.

I believe they will simply allow Deadpool to be Deadpool, don’t you? According to the duo, The Playlist. There is no specific joke that they may say, “Oh, that’s too far,” but to this point, we have received nothing but support.

In the last few weeks, I have asked myself only one question, and that is: ‘How can we help you?” In terms of ‘How can we help you?

Can you tell me what from our universe you would like to use to help you? Is there anything we can do to make your life easier?

In the meantime, we’re gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. In terms of Marvel’s views of the franchise’s future, Reese says, “We’re not … this isn’t going to be the Disney-fied Deadpool,” he added. In my opinion, they are awesome, and now it’s our turn to prove that faith by living up to it.

On May 3, 2024, “Deadpool 3” will be released in theaters across the country.

