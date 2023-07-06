Disney and Pop Star Coco Lee Dead from Suicide at 48

Coco Lee, a singer who rose to prominence in Asia in the 1990s and 2000s as a Disney and Pop Star, died at the age of 48. Her sisters reported she had been in a coma since a weekend suicide attempt.

Lee was born in Hong Kong and migrated to the United States as a child, where he released albums in both Mandarin and English.

She also played the lead role in the Mandarin version of Disney’s successful film Mulan, and she performed a song from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’s soundtrack at the 2001 Academy Awards.

Coco Lee had been depressed for a few years, according to Carol and Nancy, Lee’s older sisters, in a Facebook post. She attempted suicide at home on Sunday and was taken to the hospital, where she died on Wednesday, they stated.

Coco Lee arrives at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the 73rd Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 2001.

Lee made his Mandopop debut in 1994 with two Mandarin albums. She followed that up with an English-language album and a third Mandarin record the following year.

“Not only did she bring us joy with her songs and dances over the past 29 years, but she also worked hard to break new ground for Chinese singers in the international music scene and has been doing her utmost to shine for the Chinese,” Lee’s sisters wrote.

She also performed the Mandarin version of the Mulan theme song, Reflection, and her song Before I Fall in Love was featured on the soundtrack of the 1999 Hollywood film Runaway Bride, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

In 1999, she performed at a Michael Jackson & Friends benefit event in South Korea, and she was a judge on TV talent shows such as Chinese Idol.

Lee wrote in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve that she had “faced major life changing hurdles,” and that 2022 would be a “incredibly difficult year.” Tragic, her most recent single, was released on February 14th of this year.

She revealed on Facebook in March that she had undergone pelvic and thigh surgery after re-injuring an old leg during dance practise late last year.

Lee married Bruce Rockowitz, the former CEO of Hong Kong-based supply chain firm Li & Fung, in 2011. From his previous marriage, they had two daughters.

Rumors of a breakup began to circulate roughly three years ago, but Lee never addressed them.

“In addition to remembering Coco,” Lee’s sisters wrote on Wednesday, “I hope that you will share her trademark bright smile, honesty, and kindness with everyone around you, and continue Coco’s wish that all those around her will feel her love and joy.”

Coco Lee versatile vocal range

Coco Lee, born Ferren Lee-Kelly on January 17, 1975, is a Hong Kong-born American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known for her versatile vocal range and has achieved success in both the English and Chinese music industries.

Coco Lee gained international recognition in the late 1990s with her debut English album, “Just No Other Way.” The album’s single, “Do You Want My Love,” became a hit and topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. She continued to release English-language albums and collaborated with prominent artists such as Celine Dion, Enrique Iglesias, and Julio Iglesias.

In addition to her English music career, Coco Lee has also achieved great success in the Chinese music industry. She has released numerous Mandarin and Cantonese albums, earning her widespread popularity in Asia. Some of her notable Chinese hits include “A Love Before Time” from the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” and “You & Me” with Jacky Cheung.

Apart from her music career, Coco Lee has appeared in various films and television shows, primarily in Asia. She starred in the Hong Kong action-comedy film “Master of Disaster” and had a supporting role in the Hollywood movie “The Touch.”

Coco Lee is recognized for her philanthropic work as well. She has been involved in charitable activities and has supported various causes, including disaster relief efforts and children’s education.

Overall, Coco Lee is a highly accomplished and versatile artist who has made significant contributions to both the English and Chinese music industries. Her talent and success have made her a prominent figure in the entertainment world.

