Carly Simon Is Filled With Sorrow After The Deaths Of 2 Sisters

(CTN News) – A mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent, and one of three singing Carly Simon sisters including pop star Carly, has died at 85.

According to Lucy’s daughter, Julie Simon, Simon died Wednesday, just one day before her sister Lucy died. In 2018, their brother Peter, 71, passed away. They all had cancer.

My mother and aunt, Joanna, passed into the next world within the last two days. “I am unable to comprehend this,” Julie wrote on Facebook.

Singer Joanna Simon, who died of thyroid cancer in the 1960s, rose to fame in the opera world and as a concert performer. Her appearances on TV talk shows were frequent.

In 1991, she won an Emmy for a report on mental illness and creativity for PBS’s “MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour.”

It is with great sadness that I speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. They will be missed for a long time and haunted by their loss. In a statement Saturday, Carly Simon said: “It is impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives.”

“We were three sisters who took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another. We shared each other’s secrets. We are the co-keepers of one another’s memories.”

She was married to novelist and journalist Gerald Walker from 1976 until his death in 2004. Between 2005 and 2009, she was Walter Cronkite’s companion.

Their parents were publishing giant Richard Carly Simon and Andrea Simon. In Greenwich Village folk clubs, Carly and Lucy once performed as the Simon Sisters.

A family spokesperson said Lucy Carly Simon, who received a Tony nomination in 1991 for her work on “The Secret Garden,” died Thursday. Breast cancer struck Simon.

She was 82 years old.

The songs “Anticipation,” “Haven’t Got Time for the Pain,” and “You’re So Vain” were huge hits for Carly Simon.

New York’s “The Secret Garden,” based on Marsha Norman’s book, opened in 1991. It received mixed reviews, but went on to win the Tony for outstanding book of a musical.

In 2015, she returned to Broadway with “Doctor Zhivago.”. After receiving rave reviews, the play lasted less than two months.

Survivors include her husband, Julie Simon and James Levine, as well as Sophie, Ben, Charlie and Evie, her four grandchildren.

“I don’t know how to express how it feels to be the last direct descendant of Richard and Andrea Simon,” Carly Simon said. “They touched everyone they knew and those of us left behind will be honored and fortunate to carry on their memories.”

