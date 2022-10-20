Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged To Singer Firerose

(CTN News) – In Billy Ray Cyrus’ near future, can we expect to hear wedding bells? Based on the latest photo carousel posted to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18), fans speculate that the country singer may be engaged.

In a fall setting, Cyrus shared several selfies with his girlfriend, Australian singer Firerose.

In the images, Firerose’s left hand is pressed against Billy Ray Cyrus’ chest and she is showing off a ring on her finger. Using an orange heart emoji, he captioned the carousel, “Happy Autumn.”.

In the comments section, fans of the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer expressed their well wishes and congratulations to the couple. “Happy Autumn to you and FIREROSE Billy Ray Cyrus!

I am in love with this picture! It is amazing to see you and FIREROSE together! One fan wrote, “Love you both,” while another commented, “Nice engagement ring, congratulations.”

Cyrus and Firerose have not publicly commented on the engagement rumors. A representative for the country singer has not responded to Billboard’s request for comment.

In August, when Firerose posted a picture of herself with Cyrus to wish him a happy birthday, fans began to speculate about a romance between the two.

You make the world a better place by being a part of it. With a red heart emoji, she captioned the image, “Happy Birthday Billy.”.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife, Tish, filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split; this is the third time the couple has sought to dissolve their marriage.

In 2010, he was the first Hannah Montana actor to file for divorce, but later withdrew the petition in order to reunite with his family.

The now-estranged spouses filed for divorce three years later, in June 2013, but called off the divorce less than two months later after undergoing couples therapy.

Upon waking up, the couple realized that they loved each other and decided to remain together.

Did Billy Ray Cyrus act in Hannah Montana?

Robby Ray Stewart is a fictional character from the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, portrayed by Billy Ray Cyrus. Robby is the single father of Jackson Stewart (Jason Earles) and Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus).

