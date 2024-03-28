Brittany Snow Confirms Rumors That She Is Engaged To Be Married

(CTN News) – Brittany Snow revealed after watching season one of Selling Sunset that she was unaware of what was happening between Tyler Stanaland and the stars of Selling the OC.

As part of this week’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the Pitch Perfect actress revealed the details that led to her divorce from the real estate agent featured in Netflix’s Selling the OC.

Brittany Snow told podcast host Alex Cooper: “I believe that what happened occurred, and I believe what has been reported in the press is true.”

During the course of 2018, Stanaland, 34, has been dating the actress, 38. In March 2020, the couple married, and in June 2023, they divorced due to his ‘flirty’ behavior with his co-stars on Selling the OC.

Brittany Snow stated in the podcast episode that Stanaland and other Selling the OC stars have taken up a lot of energy, emotion, time, and real estate within her head, and she does not intend to spare further energy or time to them.

Stanaland’s flirtatious behavior was revealed in Selling the OC, which was watched by the John Tucker Must Die star alone. In response to a question regarding her familiarity with one of Stanaland’s cast mates, Brittany Snow laughed and replied, “Which one?”.”

According to her, “It was the worst day of my career. As someone who is so involved with my career, I was completely shocked that I was unable to grasp reality in that manner.”

Stanaland admitted to kissing Kayla Cardone off-screen after the series aired. Additionally, it was alleged that he had been intimate with another cast member, Alex Hall.

Although she has no regrets about her relationship with Stanaland, Brittany Snow acknowledged she was “grateful because it was a neon f***ing sign.”

In September 2022, Brittany Snow and Stanaland announced their separation, followed by their divorce in June 2023.

SEE ALSO:

‘ Marvel Rivals’ To Launch In May With Rocket Raccoon, Spider-Man, Magneto, Magik And 12 More Characters