Connect with us

Entertainment

Ninja Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'Still In Ahock, But Optimistic We Caught It Early'
Advertisement

Entertainment

Carol Burnett Was Unaware That She Yelled Tarzan's Yell In "Palm Royale."

Entertainment

'Bad Boys 4' Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Return For 'Ride Or Die'

Entertainment

The New Shakira Album Punches Back After a Rollercoaster Year

Entertainment

Springfield's Rhea Ripley Gets Cheeky With Nia Jax

Entertainment

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Opens To Positive Reviews

Entertainment

Blake Lively Apologizes For Insensitive Joke About Kate Middleton

Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake And J. Cole On Future And Metro Boomin's New Song

Entertainment

'X-Men 97' Follows Up On The Beloved Animated Series: TV Review

Entertainment

Fantasia Barrino, Usher Honored At The 55th NAACP Image Awards

Entertainment

Justin Bieber's Frustration Affects Hailey Bieber's Motherhood Plans

Entertainment

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce On Their Tour Break: 'They're Focused On Rest'

Entertainment

Watch Oscar 2024's Oops Moment

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Breaks The Oscar Record After 87 Years

Entertainment

Emmy Blunt's Oscars Red Carpet Appearance Breaks The Silence

Entertainment

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková Of The Czech Republic

Entertainment

Catch the Wave: Dive into the Latest ibomma Telugu Movies

Entertainment

Eternal Sunshine Is Ariana Grande's Best Project To Date

Entertainment

Drake Bell Claims Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Abused Him As a Child Actor

Entertainment

'The Idea Of You' Trailer: Anne Hathaway Falls For Nicholas Galitzine In Harry Styles-Inspired Romance

Entertainment

Ninja Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Still In Ahock, But Optimistic We Caught It Early’

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

10 mins ago

on

Ninja Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'Still In Ahock, But Optimistic We Caught It Early'

(CTN News) – Ninja, a professional video game player and one of the most followed Twitch streamers, revealed that he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Okay, so I am still a little stunned, but Ninja would like to keep you all informed of what is happening. According to Jess’ proactive request, I went to a dermatologist a few weeks ago for my annual skin/mole check, which she proactively scheduled.

They wanted to remove a mole from the bottom of my foot just to be safe, as there was a mole on the bottom of my foot.

Apparently, the cancer turned out to be melanoma, but doctors are optimistic that we caught it at an early stage,” Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The patient noted that another dark spot appeared near it, so today they performed a biopsy on that and removed a greater area surrounding the melanoma in hopes that under the microscope they would be able to see clear non-melanoma edges and we would know that we had it.

The fact that this was discovered early in the process gives me hope, but I would like to remind everyone to get their skin checked regularly.

It was in 2009 when Ninja started as a competitive player of “Halo 3” that the 32-year-old streamer came into his own. However, it was in 2017 when he became the face of professional gaming as it emerged during the early days of “Fortnite.”

He became an overnight celebrity, appearing on talk shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show, and even the Ellen DeGeneres Show when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith Schuster on Twitch and playing “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith Schuster.

There are nearly 24 million subscribers to Ninja’s YouTube channel, and he has 19 million followers to his Twitch channel, making him the most-followed livestreamer on the platform.

SEE ALSO:

‘Bad Boys 4’ Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Return For ‘Ride Or Die’

Springfield’s Rhea Ripley Gets Cheeky With Nia Jax
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies