Ninja Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Still In Ahock, But Optimistic We Caught It Early’

(CTN News) – Ninja, a professional video game player and one of the most followed Twitch streamers, revealed that he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Okay, so I am still a little stunned, but Ninja would like to keep you all informed of what is happening. According to Jess’ proactive request, I went to a dermatologist a few weeks ago for my annual skin/mole check, which she proactively scheduled.

They wanted to remove a mole from the bottom of my foot just to be safe, as there was a mole on the bottom of my foot.

Apparently, the cancer turned out to be melanoma, but doctors are optimistic that we caught it at an early stage,” Ninja, whose real name is Tyler Blevins, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The patient noted that another dark spot appeared near it, so today they performed a biopsy on that and removed a greater area surrounding the melanoma in hopes that under the microscope they would be able to see clear non-melanoma edges and we would know that we had it.

The fact that this was discovered early in the process gives me hope, but I would like to remind everyone to get their skin checked regularly.

It was in 2009 when Ninja started as a competitive player of “Halo 3” that the 32-year-old streamer came into his own. However, it was in 2017 when he became the face of professional gaming as it emerged during the early days of “Fortnite.”

He became an overnight celebrity, appearing on talk shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show, and even the Ellen DeGeneres Show when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith Schuster on Twitch and playing “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott, and JuJu Smith Schuster.

There are nearly 24 million subscribers to Ninja’s YouTube channel, and he has 19 million followers to his Twitch channel, making him the most-followed livestreamer on the platform.

