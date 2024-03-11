Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková Of The Czech Republic

(CTN News) – The Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszková has won the Miss World title at a glittering contest held on Saturday night in India.

The competition took place in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, and Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon came in first among 112 contestants. The competition was held at the famed Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

Having the honor of being crowned Miss World has been a dream come true for me. In the words of Pyszkova, “I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to represent my country and the values of ‘beauty with a purpose’ on a global platform.”

At the Jio World Convention Center, the Jio World Convention Center in Seoul, South Korea, after the reigning Miss World, Karoline Bielawska of Poland, handed Pyszková the crown, Pyszková waved to the large crowd in the convention center and hugged some of the other contestants.

In this event, a massive global audience was given a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Indian culture, traditions, heritage, arts and crafts, and textiles that make up the country’s culture and traditions. There was dancing to popular Bollywood songs and the participants wore skirts and blouses richly embellished with heavy embroidery.

For the first time in 28 years, the beauty competition returned to India for the first time in its history.

India’s Sini Shetty exited the competition after reaching the final eight after making it to the semifinals. Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017), are some of the Indian women who have won the title.

A host of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young from the Philippines hosted the 71st Miss World beauty pageant in Mumbai on November 12, 2013.

