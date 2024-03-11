Connect with us

Entertainment

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková Of The Czech Republic
Advertisement

Entertainment

Catch the Wave: Dive into the Latest ibomma Telugu Movies

Entertainment

Eternal Sunshine Is Ariana Grande's Best Project To Date

Entertainment

Drake Bell Claims Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Abused Him As a Child Actor

Entertainment

'The Idea Of You' Trailer: Anne Hathaway Falls For Nicholas Galitzine In Harry Styles-Inspired Romance

Entertainment

Nick Swardson Blames 'f---ing Brain Diarrhea' On Alcohol, Edibles, And High Altitude

Entertainment

'Lala Kent' Shares Hilarious Video With Daughter After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

“Dune: Part 2” Opened To Strong Performances In North America

Entertainment

Karol G's Private Plane Makes An Emergency Landing

Entertainment

Exploring the Unpredictable Paths of ZEE5's "Sunflower Series"

Entertainment

Premiere Of Survivor 46: Castaways Get Muddy - And Someone Quits a Challenge

Entertainment

WWE Pro Wrestling Star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, Passes Away At 61

Entertainment

‘Iwájú’: Nigeria-Based Animated Series Debuts On Disney+

Entertainment

Richard Lewis, Celebrated Comedian And Actor, Passes Away At 76

Entertainment

Rebecca Ferguson's 'Idiot' Co-Star Screamed, 'You Can F* Off!'. 'Never Again'

Entertainment

Renowned US Rapper Ja Rule Denied Entry to UK Ahead Of Tour Kickoff

Entertainment

Wordhippo 5 Letter Words: A Comprehensive Guide to 5-Letter Words

Entertainment

In The US, Netflix Now Represents Just Over a Quarter Of Streaming Services

Entertainment

Seventeen's "FML" Makes History As Best-Selling Album Of 2023

Entertainment

The Shogun's Language Confusion: Why English Is Referred To As Portuguese

Entertainment

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková Of The Czech Republic

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Miss World 2024: Krystyna Pyszková Of The Czech Republic

(CTN News) – The Czech Republic’s Krystyna Pyszková has won the Miss World title at a glittering contest held on Saturday night in India.

The competition took place in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, and Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon came in first among 112 contestants. The competition was held at the famed Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

Having the honor of being crowned Miss World has been a dream come true for me. In the words of Pyszkova, “I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to represent my country and the values of ‘beauty with a purpose’ on a global platform.”

At the Jio World Convention Center, the Jio World Convention Center in Seoul, South Korea, after the reigning Miss World, Karoline Bielawska of Poland, handed Pyszková the crown, Pyszková waved to the large crowd in the convention center and hugged some of the other contestants.

In this event, a massive global audience was given a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Indian culture, traditions, heritage, arts and crafts, and textiles that make up the country’s culture and traditions. There was dancing to popular Bollywood songs and the participants wore skirts and blouses richly embellished with heavy embroidery.

For the first time in 28 years, the beauty competition returned to India for the first time in its history.

India’s Sini Shetty exited the competition after reaching the final eight after making it to the semifinals. Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017), are some of the Indian women who have won the title.

A host of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young from the Philippines hosted the 71st Miss World beauty pageant in Mumbai on November 12, 2013.

SEE ALSO:

Catch the Wave: Dive into the Latest ibomma Telugu Movies

Eternal Sunshine Is Ariana Grande’s Best Project To Date

Drake Bell Claims Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck Abused Him As a Child Actor
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies