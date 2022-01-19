Andre Leon Talley – What was Andre Leon Talley’s Cause of Death?

Andre Leon Talley, Vogue’s flamboyant former creative director and editor-at-large, has died.

The 73-year-old fashion icon passed away in hospital on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

In the Eighties and Nineties, Talley became American editor-at-large of Vogue, a position that further cemented Talley’s influence in the fashion industry. After hearing of Talley’s death, several of fashion’s biggest names paid tribute to him.

Related:

What was Andre Leon Talley’s cause of death?

Tally died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, TMZ reports with direct knowledge.

What did Dr. Yvonne Cormier say about Andre Leon Talley’s death?

It is not yet known what caused his death.

According to his long-time friend, Houston resident Dr. Yvonne Cormier, he died after complications from Covid-19, reports the Houston Chronicle.

Anesthesiologist Dr. Cormier paid tribute to Talley by stating that his weight may have contributed to his underlying health issues.

A number of times he was said to have tried to lose weight without success.

Her relationship with Talley dates back more than 45 years after they met at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Who else paid tribute to Andre Leon Talley?

Von Furstenberg wrote on Instagram: “Goodbye, darling Andre… no one saw the world in a more glamorous and elegant way than you.

You were the most soulful and grand person I have ever known. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years. I miss your loud screams… I love you so much.”

Octavia Spencer tweeted: “I am sorry to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

On Twitter, fellow Oscar-winner Viola Davis posted a picture of herself with Tulley, writing: “RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well, King.”

A tribute was also paid to the playwright of “Slave Play”, Jeremy O. Harris.

For a little black gay boy who hoped to reach the stars from the south, there were few people I could look up to up there amongst the stars who looked like me simply more fab except for you, Andre.”

Also Check: