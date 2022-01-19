When We Were Young Festival 2022: Ticket Price, Lineup, and More

Fans are already excited about the rock festival When We Were Young Festival 2022. The festival has released its lineup and will welcome artists such as Paramore, My Chemical Romance, and more. There are many reasons to be excited about attending the festival, including its ticket price, venue, and line-up.

When We Were Young made its debut in 2017 and quickly became a major success. The rock festival of 2022 will take place on October 22, 2022. A free festival is set to be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in an open-air venue. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the United States in recent weeks, so the festival organizers have enhanced their health and safety measures. Additionally, they maintain regular contact with local health and safety officials to ensure a smooth event.

When We Were Young festival ticket price

Tickets can be purchased from the ”festival’s official website. Those interested in attending the ”festival” can choose from several ticket packages. ”Festival” fans can now register for a pre-sale code for tickets. Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, PST. ”When We Were Young festival” tickets are available in the following packages:

General admission tickets cost $224.99.

For tier one GA+ tickets, the price starts at $399.99 and can go up to $419.99.

The VIP package includes a hotel stay for $499.

The most expensive package costs $12,500.

When We Were Young festival lineup

There are many artists from the last two decades scheduled to take part in the ”When We Were Young festival”, also known as the emo/rock band ”festival”. The festival’s lineup has just been revealed. Based on the lineup of the ”festival”, it can be said that the audience will reminisce about their early 2000s days. Below are the artists performing.