Andre Leon Talley, an Influential Fashion Journalist, Dies at 73

Andre Leon Talley, the eminent fashion journalist and former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue, has passed away. His age was 73.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that Talley’s literary agent David Vigliano died. It is unclear what caused his death.

In the Eighties and Nineties, Talley became the American editor-at-large of Vogue, a position that further cemented Talley’s prominence in the fashion world.

Several of fashion’s biggest names shared tributes to Talley after hearing of his death.

In an Instagram post, designer Diane von Furstenberg said Talley viewed the world in an elegant and glamorous way. 45 years of loving and laughing with you. Your loyal friendship and your loud screams will be greatly missed.”

About Andre Leon Talley

Talley, who was born in Washington, D.C., but raised by his grandmother in Durham, N.C., revealed in his 2020 memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, that he was sexually abused as a child and struggled to fit in in Jim Crow-era South. Talley’s purpose and passion became evident around the age of 9 when he found a copy of Vogue in the library. In an interview with NPR in 2018, Talley said, “[Vogue] opened my eyes to the world beyond Durham.”. Once he fell down the rabbit hole, the momentum – and motivation – never stopped.

After moving to New York, Talley became immersed in the art world, working at Andy Warhol’s Interview magazine and aligning with the artist. Writing for the trade publication while residing in Paris, he joined WWD at the age of 28. Talley earned his Master of Arts in French literature from Brown University after studying at Carolina Central University. It was a childhood dream of his to live and work in the City of Lights.

