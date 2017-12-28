MOST RECENT

China Denies Ship to Ship Oil Transfers to North Korean Despite Satellite Images
08:41 pm
– BEIJING – China’s foreign ministry has gone
07:00 pm | – BANGKOK – Thailand is considering a plan to build its own satellites to enable the country to pursue its earth exploration and research ambitions. Thailand’s Minister of…Dec 28 2017 / Read More »
08:20 pm | – BANGKOK – The China-Thailand high-speed railway will upgrade Thailand’s transport system and unleash economic potentials of region along the route, said a Thai expert. Thailand will enjoy…Dec 27 2017 / Read More »
08:14 pm | – KAMPHAENG PHET – An 80-year-old woman and a close relative were killed on their way to a hospital in Kamphaeng Phet province in central Thailand on Tuesday…Dec 26 2017 / Read More »
09:10 pm | – PHAYAO – Charity runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai passed the 2,000 kilometer point of his 2,191km marathon as he headed to Phayao on Friday, with donations topping 950…Dec 23 2017 / Read More »
08:48 pm | – BANGKOK – In a bid to reduce road accidents, authorities will conduct random urine tests on public transport drivers and staff at Mor Chit, Ekamai and the…Dec 23 2017 / Read More »
11:36 pm | – BANGKOK – Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-General Chanthep Sesawech has presided over the launch of a campaign to make Bangkok a model city with a “100…Dec 21 2017 / Read More »
10:04 pm | – NAKHON PATHOM Officials of the Marine Department were called to the scene after a river tug barge rammed into the concrete bridge spanning across the Nakhon Chai…Dec 21 2017 / Read More »
09:40 pm | BANGKOK – A new YouTube video campaigning against drink-driving during the Christmas and New Year period highlights the fact that Thailand has the highest rate of…Dec 20 2017 / Read More »
08:03 pm | – BANGKOK – Thailand’s transport Minister Arkom Termpittayapaisith said on Wednesday,Thailand aims to get its air safety rating upgraded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) by March…Dec 20 2017 / Read More »
10:34 pm | – KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian ruling party lawmakers have chided homegrown low-cost airlines AirAsia and Firefly for dressing their stewardesses in uniforms that are “too revealing”. Senator Abdullah…Dec 19 2017 / Read More »
09:02 pm | – CHIANG MAI – By the end of the year, Chiang Rai and other northern provinces of Thailand will be put on high alert for summer haze. The conditions from February to April…Dec 25 2017 / Read More »
11:22 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Thai People from Eight Mekong Provinces Networking group met in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district yesterday, with participants concluding that the Mekong was under imminent threat of irreversible damage…Dec 21 2017 / Read More »
09:27 pm | – CHIANG RAI – At the third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, China’s central government acknowledged Rak Chiang Khong’s concerns about the impacts on people’s livelihoods of the Mekong River navigation channel…Dec 21 2017 / Read More »
08:44 pm | – BANGKOK – The drastic reduction in sediment flow in the Mekong River is threatening the stability of the delta and the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on its resources,…Dec 9 2017 / Read More »
09:39 pm | – Dengue fever is the world’s most pernicious mosquito-borne virus, afflicting as many as 400 million people a year — making the latest setback in the effort to stop the scourge all the more frustrating. The vaccine Sanofi spent more than two decades and $1.8 billion developing should be given only to people who…Dec 27 2017 / Read More »
07:32 pm | – MANILA – Thailand’s 22 year-old Renuka Suksukont captured her first international title on Saturday when the Thai completed a wire-to-wire victory at the ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters in Laguna province. The 22-year-old closed with a round of even-par 72 to finish on five-under 211 for a two stroke win. The victory at US$80,000 event,…Dec 9 2017 / Read More »
08:05 pm | – CHIANG MAI – Gastronomes of the world delight. Two new types of truffle have been unearthed in Thailand’s far north, scientists announced on Thursday in what they called a first for Southeast Asia. Researchers at Chiang Mai university said they had identified two brand new species and confirmed that tuber magnatum – the same…Sep 10 2017 / Read More »
09:26 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Governments and the private sector have not kept up with the game-changing pace of digital technologies as more children get exposed to the internet. With digital technologies such as cell phones, computers, tablets and games having become ubiquitous and at least one in three internet users being a child, this…Dec 13 2017 / Read More »
10:18 pm | BANGKOK – Thailand’s education standard has been a subject of concern among authorities for some time. Over the past few years, the performance of Thai students has been less than impressive, even worrying. According to the recent Program for International Students Assessment (Pisa) in 2015, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan continued…Dec 17 2017 / Read More »
07:23 pm | – BANGKOK – A family from Zimbabwe has reportedly been stranded in the departure lounge of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand for three months in what appears to have been…Dec 28 2017 / Read More »
08:01 pm | – PATTAYA – Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch, chief of Pattaya police, has said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a foreign suspect who has allegedly claimed…Dec 26 2017 / Read More »
11:15 pm | – CHON BURI – A tour guide has been trampled to death by an enraged elephant after a group of Chinese tourists surrounded the male bull elephant and one of…Dec 22 2017 / Read More »
09:17 pm | – HUA HIN – A 43-year-old Irishman has drowned in heavy surf off Hua Hin beach after his Kite-board control line became entangled with a buoy on Wednesday. Rescuers who…Dec 20 2017 / Read More »
09:29 pm | – SURIN – A man Dutchman identified as Rene Meeuwisser, from the Netherlands, is being held for questioning by the Royal Thai…Dec 19 2017 / Read More »
08:41 pm | – PATTAYA – A joint task force raided a business owned by an Australian drug suspect, Luke Cook and his wife in…Dec 18 2017 / Read More »
07:57 pm | – BANGKOK – A 37-year-old Algerian traveler was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday(Dec 17) for bag snatching after he returned to Thailand.…Dec 18 2017 / Read More »
10:40 pm | – PATTAYA – Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Kroppetch has told Thai Media that a 53 Year-old South Korean man was…Dec 17 2017 / Read More »
08:39 pm | – BANGKOK – The Royal Thai Police in Bangkok say they have drawn a connection between the Hell’s Angels gang member arrested…Dec 12 2017 / Read More »
10:52 pm | – CHIANG MAI – Family and friends of an Irishman left with life-changing injuries after crashing his bicycle in Chiang Mai need…Dec 11 2017 / Read More »
09:17 pm | – PATTAYA – Pattaya police are investigating the death of a 63 year-old Australian man after he fell to his death from…Dec 11 2017 / Read More »
08:51 pm | – BANGKOK – Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau have arrested an Australian and his Thai wife and charged them with smuggling a large…Dec 11 2017 / Read More »
09:51 pm | – BANGKOK – Thailand’s Tourist Police have arrested a Nigerian man for internet fraud, for pretending to be a beautiful female…Dec 9 2017 / Read More »
07:49 pm | – PHUKET – A surprise birthday getaway has turned into a “nightmare” for an Australian couple badly injured in a crash in…Dec 7 2017 / Read More »
08:49 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai of the band Bodyslam was given a triumphant welcome by a large number…Dec 25 2017 / Read More »
08:03 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Singer-turned-charity runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai reached Chiang Rai province on Saturday evening, the last province of his marathon…Dec 24 2017 / Read More »
10:39 pm | – CHIANG RAI – A hill-tribe man was burned to death in a fire that engulfed his bamboo hut in Chiang Rai’s…Dec 22 2017 / Read More »
10:07 pm | – CHIANG MAI – A temperature of -2 degrees Celsius (28 Fahrenheit) has been recorded on Doi Inthanon the other night, which…Dec 20 2017 / Read More »
09:58 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Deputy National Police Chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said police will strictly enforce the law to improve…Dec 19 2017 / Read More »
08:23 pm | – LAMPANG – The Bodyslam lead singer Atiwara Kongmalai aka Toon told media he expects to end his charity fundraiser in…Dec 18 2017 / Read More »
08:06 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Dancing Flowers 2017 is now underway in Chiang Rai province where visitors can admire various types of local…Dec 18 2017 / Read More »
09:31 pm | – CHIANG RAI – In Thailand’s unending battle against drug trafficking, Yi Sae’s name stands out among drug enforcement officers of…Dec 17 2017 / Read More »
08:26 pm | – CHIANG RAI – The Royal Thai Police have vowed to strictly enforce traffic regulations and are considering impounding vehicles of suspected…Dec 16 2017 / Read More »
07:36 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Rock star and national hero Atiwara Kongmalai, better known as Toon of the band Bodyslam, says he will chill-out (stay) in Chiang Rai for 2-3…Dec 28 2017 / Read More »
09:07 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Army commander in chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart said on Wednesday that the Army will continue to enforce traffic measures during the upcoming New Year holiday…Dec 27 2017 / Read More »
08:45 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Police in Mae Chan District of Chiang Rai were called to the scene of an accident after a mini van carrying students to school skidded and…Dec 27 2017 / Read More »
08:41 pm | – CHIANG RAI – As the 7 dangerous days approaches Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general Chayaphon Thitisak said on Tuesday people can ride in the back of…Dec 26 2017 / Read More »