MOST RECENT

– CHIANG RAI – The Royal Thai Police have vowed to strictly enforce traffic regulations and are considering impounding vehicles of suspected…

– CHIANG RAI – In Thailand’s unending battle against drug trafficking, Yi Sae’s name stands out among drug enforcement officers of…

– CHIANG RAI – Dancing Flowers 2017 is now underway in Chiang Rai province where visitors can admire various types of local…

– LAMPANG – The Bodyslam lead singer Atiwara Kongmalai aka Toon told media he expects to end his charity fundraiser in…

– CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Deputy National Police Chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said police will strictly enforce the law to improve…

– CHIANG MAI – A temperature of -2 degrees Celsius (28 Fahrenheit) has been recorded on Doi Inthanon the other night, which…

– CHIANG RAI – A hill-tribe man was burned to death in a fire that engulfed his bamboo hut in Chiang Rai’s…

– CHIANG RAI – Singer-turned-charity runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai reached Chiang Rai province on Saturday evening, the last province of his marathon…

– CHIANG RAI – Rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai of the band Bodyslam was given a triumphant welcome by a large number…

Rock Star and Now National Hero Atiwara “Toon” Kongmalai Chills in Chiang Rai » – CHIANG RAI – Rock star and national hero Atiwara Kongmalai, better known as Toon of the band Bodyslam, says he will chill-out (stay) in Chiang Rai for 2-3…

Thai Army will Also Confiscate Drink-Drivers Vehicles this New Years » – CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Army commander in chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart said on Wednesday that the Army will continue to enforce traffic measures during the upcoming New Year holiday…

19 Students Injured after Mini Bus Overturns at High Speed in Mae Chan Chiang Rai » – CHIANG RAI – Police in Mae Chan District of Chiang Rai were called to the scene of an accident after a mini van carrying students to school skidded and…