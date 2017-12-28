MOST RECENT

Featured

Northern Authorities Act to Stop Northern Farmers Lighting Fires to Clear Land »

09:02 pm | – CHIANG MAI – By the end of the year, Chiang Rai and other northern provinces of Thailand will be put on high alert for summer haze. The conditions from February to April…

Dec 25 2017 / Read More »

Activists Demand International Law Regulating Development Projects on Mekong River »

11:22 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Thai People from Eight Mekong Provinces Networking group met in Chiang Rai’s Chiang Khong district yesterday, with participants concluding that the Mekong was under imminent threat of irreversible damage…

Dec 21 2017 / Read More »

China and Thai Junta Flip-Flop Over Blasting of Mekong River Inlet in Chiang Rai Province »

09:27 pm | – CHIANG RAI – At the third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, China’s central government acknowledged Rak Chiang Khong’s concerns about the impacts on people’s livelihoods of the Mekong River navigation channel…

Dec 21 2017 / Read More »

Environment Study Proves Dams and Sand Mining Destabilizing Mekong Delta »

08:44 pm |   – BANGKOK – The drastic reduction in sediment flow in the Mekong River is threatening the stability of the delta and the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on its resources,…

Dec 9 2017 / Read More »
Regional News

Thailand Junta Government Mulls Plan to Build It’s Own Satellites »

07:00 pm | – BANGKOK – Thailand is considering a plan to build its own satellites to enable the country to pursue…

Dec 28 2017 / Read More »

Thailand and China Jointly Inaugurated Construction of Thailand’s First High-Speed Railway »

08:20 pm | – BANGKOK – The China-Thailand high-speed railway will upgrade Thailand’s transport system and unleash economic potentials of region along…

Dec 27 2017 / Read More »

2 Dead after Pickup Collides with School Bus in Central Thailand »

08:14 pm |  – KAMPHAENG PHET – An 80-year-old woman and a close relative were killed on their way to a hospital…

Dec 26 2017 / Read More »

Bodyslam’s Toon Suffering Shoulder Pain as he Nears End of Charity Run »

09:10 pm | – PHAYAO – Charity runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai passed the 2,000 kilometer point of his 2,191km marathon as he…

Dec 23 2017 / Read More »

Thailand to Conduct Random Urine Tests on Public Transport Drivers Across the Country »

08:48 pm | – BANGKOK – In a bid to reduce road accidents, authorities will conduct random urine tests on public transport…

Dec 23 2017 / Read More »

Campaign Launched to Make Bangkok a “100 Per Cent Safety-Helmet Using City” »

11:36 pm | – BANGKOK – Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-General Chanthep Sesawech has presided over the launch of a campaign…

Dec 21 2017 / Read More »

VIDEO: Bridge Collapses after Being Rammed by River Barge in Central Thailand »

10:04 pm | – NAKHON PATHOM Officials of the Marine Department were called to the scene after a river tug barge rammed…

Dec 21 2017 / Read More »

Photo of White Beach in Boracay, Philippines

Fight to Eradicate Dengue Fever Faces Another Setback »

09:39 pm |   – Dengue fever is the world’s most pernicious mosquito-borne virus, afflicting as many as 400 million people a year — making the latest setback in the effort to stop the scourge all the more frustrating. The vaccine Sanofi spent more than two decades and $1.8 billion developing should be given only to people who…

Dec 27 2017 / Read More »

Thailand’s Renuka Suksukont Captures her First CLPGA Win in Philippines »

07:32 pm | – MANILA – Thailand’s 22 year-old Renuka Suksukont captured her first international title on Saturday when the Thai completed a wire-to-wire victory at the ICTSI Philippine Ladies Masters in Laguna province. The 22-year-old closed with a round of even-par 72 to finish on five-under 211 for a two stroke win. The victory at US$80,000 event,…

Dec 9 2017 / Read More »

Chiang Mai University Unearths Two New Types of Truffle Species in Northern Thailand »

08:05 pm | – CHIANG MAI – Gastronomes of the world delight. Two new types of truffle have been unearthed in Thailand’s far north, scientists announced on Thursday in what they called a first for Southeast Asia. Researchers at Chiang Mai university said they had identified two brand new species and confirmed that tuber magnatum – the same…

Sep 10 2017 / Read More »

United Nations Reports Children at Risk as Internet Exposure Rises »

09:26 pm |   – CHIANG RAI – Governments and the private sector have not kept up with the game-changing pace of digital technologies as more children get exposed to the internet. With digital technologies such as cell phones, computers, tablets and games having become ubiquitous and at least one in three internet users being a child, this…

Dec 13 2017 / Read More »

Thailand’s Education Standards a Subject of Concern »

10:18 pm |   BANGKOK – Thailand’s education standard has been a subject of concern among authorities for some time. Over the past few years, the performance of Thai students has been less than impressive, even worrying. According to the recent Program for International Students Assessment (Pisa) in 2015, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan continued…

Dec 17 2017 / Read More »

Zimbabwean Family Stuck in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport Departure Lounge for Three Months »

07:23 pm | – BANGKOK – A family from Zimbabwe has reportedly been stranded in the departure lounge of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand for three months in what appears to have been…

Dec 28 2017 / Read More »

Warrant Issued for Foreigner Posing as Pattaya Policeman Preying on Tourists »

08:01 pm |   – PATTAYA – Pol Col Apichai Krobpetch, chief of Pattaya police, has said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a foreign suspect who has allegedly claimed…

Dec 26 2017 / Read More »

Bull Elephant Stomps Chinese Tour Guide to Death in Rampage after Tourists Pulls It’s Tail »

11:15 pm | – CHON BURI – A tour guide has been trampled to death by an enraged elephant after a group of Chinese tourists surrounded the male bull elephant and one of…

Dec 22 2017 / Read More »

43 ear-Old Irishman Drowns in Kite-Boarding Accident in Hua Hin, Thailand »

09:17 pm | – HUA HIN – A 43-year-old Irishman has drowned in heavy surf off Hua Hin beach after his Kite-board control line became entangled with a buoy on Wednesday. Rescuers who…

Dec 20 2017 / Read More »

Dutchman Detained in Northeastern Thailand Over Mother-Son Murder »

09:29 pm |  – SURIN – A man Dutchman identified as Rene Meeuwisser, from the Netherlands, is being held for questioning by the Royal Thai…

Dec 19 2017 / Read More »

Pattaya Task Force Raids Hells Angels Business, Foreign Employees had No Work Permits »

08:41 pm | – PATTAYA – A joint task force raided a business owned by an Australian drug suspect, Luke Cook and his wife in…

Dec 18 2017 / Read More »

37 Year-Old Algerian Arrested for Bag Snatching at Suvarnabhumi Airport »

07:57 pm | – BANGKOK – A 37-year-old Algerian traveler was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport yesterday(Dec 17) for bag snatching after he returned to Thailand.…

Dec 18 2017 / Read More »

Korean Tourist Injured after Being Attacked by Baht Bus Drivers in Pattaya »

10:40 pm | – PATTAYA – Pattaya police chief Pol Col Apichai Kroppetch has told Thai Media that a 53 Year-old South Korean man was…

Dec 17 2017 / Read More »

Thai Police Link Luke Cook to Drug Smuggling and Murder of Australian Hells Angel Wayne Schneider »

08:39 pm | – BANGKOK – The Royal Thai Police in Bangkok say they have drawn a connection between the Hell’s Angels gang member arrested…

Dec 12 2017 / Read More »

Funds Raised to Send Irishman Home after Devastating Mountain Bike Crash in Chiang Mai »

10:52 pm | – CHIANG MAI – Family and friends of an Irishman left with life-changing injuries after crashing his bicycle in Chiang Mai need…

Dec 11 2017 / Read More »

63 Year-Old Australian Falls to his Death from Pattaya Hotel »

09:17 pm | – PATTAYA – Pattaya police are investigating the death of a 63 year-old Australian man after he fell to his death from…

Dec 11 2017 / Read More »

Pattaya Hells Angel Member Luke Cook Arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Drug Smuggling Charges »

08:51 pm | – BANGKOK – Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau have arrested an Australian and his Thai wife and charged them with smuggling a large…

Dec 11 2017 / Read More »

Tourist Police Bust Nigerian Online Romance Scam in Bangkok »

09:51 pm |   – BANGKOK – Thailand’s Tourist Police have arrested a Nigerian man for internet fraud, for pretending to be a beautiful female…

Dec 9 2017 / Read More »

Australian Couple’s Holiday from Hell after Motorbike Crash in Phuket, Thailand »

07:49 pm | – PHUKET – A surprise birthday getaway has turned into a “nightmare” for an Australian couple badly injured in a crash in…

Dec 7 2017 / Read More »

Rock Star Toon Completes Epic Journey in Mae Sai, Raising an Estimated 1,142 Million Baht »

08:49 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Rock star Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai of the band Bodyslam was given a triumphant welcome by a large number…

Dec 25 2017 / Read More »

Charity Runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai Reaches Chiang Rai »

08:03 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Singer-turned-charity runner Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai reached Chiang Rai province on Saturday evening, the last province of his marathon…

Dec 24 2017 / Read More »

48 Year-Old Hill-tribe Man Burns to Death in Chiang Rai House Fire »

10:39 pm | – CHIANG RAI – A hill-tribe man was burned to death in a fire that engulfed his bamboo hut in Chiang Rai’s…

Dec 22 2017 / Read More »

-2 Degrees Celsius Recorded at Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon as Temperatures Continue to Drop in Northern Thailand »

10:07 pm | – CHIANG MAI – A temperature of -2 degrees Celsius (28 Fahrenheit) has been recorded on Doi Inthanon the other night, which…

Dec 20 2017 / Read More »

Thai Police Unveil Road Safety Plans for New Years “Seven Dangerous Days” »

09:58 pm |     – CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Deputy National Police Chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said police will strictly enforce the law to improve…

Dec 19 2017 / Read More »

Bodyslam’s Toon Say He Hopes to Finish Charity Run in Mae Sai Chiang Rai on Christmas Day »

08:23 pm |   – LAMPANG – The Bodyslam lead singer Atiwara Kongmalai aka Toon told media he expects to end his charity fundraiser in…

Dec 18 2017 / Read More »

Dancing Flowers 2017 is Now Underway at Chiang Rai’s Central Plaza »

08:06 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Dancing Flowers 2017 is now underway in Chiang Rai province where visitors can admire various types of local…

Dec 18 2017 / Read More »

Thailand’s Unending Hunt for the “Godfather of Methamphetamine” in Chiang Rai’s Golden Triangle »

09:31 pm |   – CHIANG RAI – In Thailand’s unending battle against drug trafficking, Yi Sae’s name stands out among drug enforcement officers of…

Dec 17 2017 / Read More »

Impaired Drivers Risk Vehicle Seizure Over New Year Holiday – Thailand’s Seven Dangerous Days »

08:26 pm | – CHIANG RAI – The Royal Thai Police have vowed to strictly enforce traffic regulations and are considering impounding vehicles of suspected…

Dec 16 2017 / Read More »

Rock Star and Now National Hero Atiwara “Toon” Kongmalai Chills in Chiang Rai »

07:36 pm |   – CHIANG RAI – Rock star and national hero Atiwara Kongmalai, better known as Toon of the band Bodyslam, says he will chill-out (stay) in Chiang Rai for 2-3…

Dec 28 2017 / Read More »

Thai Army will Also Confiscate Drink-Drivers Vehicles this New Years »

09:07 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Thailand’s Army commander in chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart said on Wednesday that the Army will continue to enforce traffic measures during the upcoming New Year holiday…

Dec 27 2017 / Read More »

19 Students Injured after Mini Bus Overturns at High Speed in Mae Chan Chiang Rai »

08:45 pm | – CHIANG RAI – Police in Mae Chan District of Chiang Rai were called to the scene of an accident after a mini van carrying students to school skidded and…

Dec 27 2017 / Read More »

Thai Officials Says You Can Ride in the Back of Pickup Trucks During the “Seven Dangerous Days” of New Years »

08:41 pm | – CHIANG RAI – As the 7 dangerous days approaches Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation director-general Chayaphon Thitisak said on Tuesday people can ride in the back of…

Dec 26 2017 / Read More »

