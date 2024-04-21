Foam Party Ends With 65 Children Hospitalized With Rotavirus

At least 65 youngsters were infected with rotavirus after attending a foam party marking the Songkran festival in central Thailand’s Suphan Buri district. The youngsters were transported to hospital for treatment of diarrhea, upset stomach, high fever, vomiting, and rashes.

Some were released, while others remained in care.

They developed the symptoms after attending a Songkran event at the Banana Conservation Centre in Suphan Buri, which included a water tunnel and a foam party.

On Saturday, local MP Sorachud Suchitta and Dr Rattapon Wetsoranasutee of the province public health office paid a visit to the children at Chao Phraya Yommarat Hospital, where some of them have been since Wednesday.

Dr. Rattapon stated that stool testing revealed that the youngsters had contracted the rotavirus. None were critically ill, but the public health office had scheduled a medical team to monitor their condition.

He speculated that the virus could have originated in the event’s water supply. Authorities are waiting on test results to determine whether the water was tainted. “No one wanted the situation to turn out like this; it was meant to be a “safe space for children.”

Ms. Kanokporn Prommuang, the mother of a 10-year-old girl, said she took her two kids to the foam party on Wednesday but had to send them home because they had rashes on their legs. She took her girls to the hospital at 4 a.m. as their symptoms worsened, and one was admitted.

Another patient’s mother said that her daughter developed diarrhea following the party. She claimed that the event’s water had a pungent and dirty odor. If their children’s symptoms do not improve, their parents should return them to the hospital.

Understanding Rotavirus

Rotavirus is a very contagious virus that causes diarrhea. Prior to the introduction of a vaccine, most children were infected with the virus at least once by the age of five.

Rotavirus infections are unpleasant, but they are usually treatable at home with extra fluids to prevent dehydration. Severe dehydration may necessitate intravenous fluid administration in the hospital.

Regular hand washing is an example of good hygiene. However, immunization is the most effective strategy to avoid rotavirus infection.

Rotavirus infections often begin within two days of virus contact. Fever and vomiting are the first symptoms, followed by watery diarrhea lasting three to seven days. The illness might also cause stomach pain.

A rotavirus infection in healthy individuals may result in only moderate symptoms, if any at all.

When to see a doctor