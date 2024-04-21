Thailand’s Government Works to Safeguard Country From Future Military Coups

Thailand’s Defence Council has approved a plan that would allow the prime minister to suspend top commanders accused of organizing a military coup, Defense vice minister Jamnong Chaimongkol, told Thai media yesterday.

The coup prevention proposal was presented at the April 19 Defence Council meeting by Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang.

The council proposed changing two laws controlling the Defence Ministry’s administrative activities and the Military Court Charter. It also established new guidelines for promoting generals.

Senior officers must not have a history of evil influence or involvement in drugs, people trafficking, or natural resource degradation. They must not have had a conflict of interest, such as being or being a concessionaire for the ministry.

They also cannot face criminal charges unless involved in carelessness, slander, or lesser offenses.

Most notably, the proposal allows the prime minister, with cabinet permission, to swiftly suspend senior officers who plan to use military action to seize power and overthrow the government. According to Mr Jamnong, civic groups and the ruling Pheu Thai Party have discussed a coup prevention strategy for some time.

Proposed Coup Prevention Amendments

After becoming defense minister, Mr Sutin led a working committee to investigate the matter, with military representatives invited to participate. “Those present at the meeting seconded the proposition. The armed forces commanders did not express their opinions,” he told reporters.

Mr Jamnong stated that clarifying the provision in the law made more sense than writing an anti-coup clause in the constitution, which is often torn up by coupmakers.

“It’s a concept we discussed quite extensively within pro-democracy circles,” he added, referring to the opposition coalition mostly of Pheu Thai and the Move Forward Party during the previous Prayut Chan-o-cha regime.

The proposed coup prevention amendments will now be presented to the cabinet before being submitted to parliament for consideration. In addition, at the council meeting, two more Defence Council members were appointed, increasing the number of sitting members.

Mr. Jamnong told the Bangkok Post that the meeting voted to abolish military courts in the provinces. Damaged parties in circumstances that would normally fall under the jurisdiction of the Military Court can instead launch a criminal case. Private citizens may file appeals with the Supreme Military Court during the conflict.

The vice minister stated that the law adjustments were intended to keep the defense administration current with societal trends.

Meanwhile, Col Dangjai Suwannakitti, deputy Defence Ministry spokeswoman, reported that 42,260 people signed up to be conscripted in this year’s enrollment, a 9% increase over last year. They account for half of all conscripts recruited this year.

Thailand’s turbulent history of military coups

Several military coups have shaped Thailand’s political environment. From the early twentieth century to the present, military interventions have played an important part in Thai politics.

Thailand has a volatile history of military coups, with 12 successful coups since 1932 and countless attempted overthrows.

These events have significantly impacted the country’s political scene over time. The repeating cycle of coups and the resulting political instability have defined Thailand’s governance.

Thailand’s history of military coups dates back to the Palace Revolt of 1912 and the 1932 Revolution, which resulted in the foundation of a constitutional monarchy.

Subsequent coups, like the Rebellion of the Sergeants in 1935 and the more recent coup in 2014, have damaged the country’s democratic procedures and government, frequently resulting in significant protests and civil unrest.

The 2014 military coup had far-reaching implications, including the suspension of democratic procedures, limits on human liberties, and an extended period of military administration in Thailand.

The coup significantly impacted the nation’s sociopolitical dynamics, sparked discussions and raised worries about democratic administration.

Thailand’s political climate 2023 revealed a country dealing with the legacy of military coups and the push-pull dynamics between military and civilian institutions.