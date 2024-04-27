Connect with us

Business

OpenDelta, A Bitcoin-Linked Stablecoin, Raises $2.5 Million
Advertisement

Business

Workers United And Starbucks Made 'Significant Progress' This Week

Business

Profits At ExxonMobil Decline In The First Quarter As Natural Gas Prices Fall

Business

Euronext Boss Says $2 Billion CVC Debut Shows IPO Market Recovery

Business

Anglo American Miner Faces Takeover Interest As Elliott Takes $1 Billion Stake

Business

The Bank Of Japan Anticipates Higher Inflation In Fiscal 2024

News Business World News

As US Looks to Seize Russia's Assets China Dumps US Treasury Bonds

Business

T-Mobile Invests $950 Million In Fiber Optic Network Provider Lumos

Business

Amazon's Cloud Computing Unit Will Invest $11 Billion In Northern Indiana

Business

Elon Musk in 2024: What You Should Know About Him!

Business

What's Behind Tesla's Stock Surge - Insights From Elon Musk

Business

Chipotle Beats Earnings Estimates With Resilient Foot Traffic, Margin Expansion

Business

ServiceNow's Q1 Results Are Overshadowed By Weak Guidance

Business

IBM Buys HashiCorp For $6.4 Billion, Reports Another Revenue Miss

Business

Over 1,000 UPMC Employees Have Been Laid Off Due To Layoffs

Business

Market Phases and Their Impact on Investing

Business

Pulse of the Market: Understanding Market Momentum

Business

Amazon's CTO Says The Company's Opening Cloud Regions In Southeast Asia

Business

Bank of Thailand Pressured to Cut Rates as Baht Hits 6 Month Low

Business

NatWest Enhances StoneX Partnership With Global FX Payments

Business

OpenDelta, A Bitcoin-Linked Stablecoin, Raises $2.5 Million

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

2 hours ago

on

Bitcoin
Cover image via youtu.be

(CTN News) – In a pre-seed round led by 6th Man Ventures, Bitcoin-focused stablecoin company OpenDelta raised $2.15 million in its first round of funding, CEO Konstantin Wünscher told CoinDesk.

In an interview with Business Insider, Wünscher told the publication that the goal of the bitcoin project is to create a stable value through a fiat-based currency.

Taking advantage of the newest trend in Bitcoin, Runes, and the newest greenfield for decentralized finance (DeFi), OpenDelta will establish itself on the newest greenfield for DeFi.

As part of the Bitcoin halving event which took place on April 19, developer Casey Rodarmor created Runes, a software solution that allows users to etch fungible tokens onto satoshis,

Which is the smallest unit of Bitcoin (BTC).

Crypto Koryo, a cryptocurrency analytics firms specializing in transactions, has revealed that Dune has grown into a behemoth for Bitcoin transactions since it enabled DeFi.

The flagship OpenDelta token, USDO, will maintain its value by hedging (BTC) deposits that users deposit as collateral as part of its decentralized ecosystem.

A closed beta will open only to waitlisters in the first week of May, where the token is not scheduled to go live until May. It should be noted that the company behind Runes plans to make it available for other Bitcoin layers as well in the future.

As a result, holders of the product will be able to earn a yield on their investment, Wünscher said. In order for it to retain its dollar value, it will generate this upside from the funding rates in the derivatives markets that it trades in to generate its dollar value.

USDO will be created by users depositing bitcoin into a wallet that will be controlled by a group of institutional-grade custodians as collateral as part of the minting process, according to a press release.

A company like OpenDelta is one of the first in the DeFi era to create a new face for DeFi that is built around Runes.

Wünscher believes that the kind of people who are deeply in love with Bitcoin (he counts himself among them) may not necessarily be attuned to the strange norms and nonsense of Ethereum DeFi, as he sees it.

The reason behind this is that people are not pre-exposed to anything other than Bitcoin and we can create new experiences on it.

SEE ALSO:

As US Looks to Seize Russia’s Assets China Dumps US Treasury Bonds

T-Mobile Invests $950 Million In Fiber Optic Network Provider Lumos

Amazon’s Cloud Computing Unit Will Invest $11 Billion In Northern Indiana
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies