How Much Ivermectin Should You Take?

Just last week we reported on the recent surge in demand to buy Ivermectin in Thailand and around the world. While the medication has been used safely for decades with very limited side effects, there have been reports of people taking too much accidentally.

We spoke with some of the staff at First Med Inc, who supply Ivermectin to people in the Kingdom of Thailand, and around the world, to find out exactly how much people should be taking.

“Recently there’s been a huge increase in demand for Ivermectin based on many doctors around the world using it to treat symptoms of covid-19.” Said Erica, one of the lead pharmacists working with First Med.

“If you’re taking Ivermectin for treating parasites, your doctor would have given you a prescription and informed you of the correct dosage. However if you, like many others around the world are taking it for prevention from coronavirus, or for recovery from covid or from side effects after injection, you may not know the correct dosage to take.”

Ivermectin: The Correct Dosage

Based on the findings and instruction of a large number of independent doctors, the correct dosage for Ivermectin is around 0.2-0.4mg per kg of body weight, per day. It is highly recommended that you take this in combination with zinc.

If you are in a high-risk environment or already sick with covid, a dose at the higher end of the spectrum (around 0.4mg per kg of body weight) is recommended, however, if you are simply taking it as a prophylactic taking a smaller amount at the lower end of the recommended range should suffice.

Examples of Dosage

For a 40kg child or person, 0.2mg per kg of body weight is 8mg per day, and 0.4mg per kg of body weight is 16mg per day.

Since many Ivermectin pills come in 12mg tablets, one of these per day, take with zinc, should suffice.

For a 60kg person, 0.2mg per kg of body weight is 12mg per day, and 0.4mg per kg of body weight is 24mg per day.

For an 80kg person, 0.2mg per kg of body weight is 16mg per day, and 0.4mg per kg of body weight is 32mg per day.

For a 100kg person, 0.2mg per kg of body weight is 20mg per day, and 0.4mg per kg of body weight is 40mg per day.

Can you Overdose on Ivermectin?

Ivermectin has been used for decades with almost zero side effects and no known interactions with other medicines. It is so safe and effective it was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2015 and holds a position on the WHO’s List of the World’s Most Essential Medicines.

There may, however, be some short-term discomfort in those who are infected with a large number of parasites. As the parasites die en masse, it can come as a shock to the body as the toxic waste is flushed out, which can cause stomach upsets, nausea, and even vomiting in severe cases.

This is a good thing however and the patient will almost always feel better after having removed the worms and other nasties from their system.