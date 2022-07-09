WWE’s Vince McMahon Agreed To Paid $12 Million To Settle Sexual Misconduct Allegations

(CTN News) – Vince McMahon’s problems don’t seem to be ending as he now finds himself embroiled in yet another controversy over hush money. WWE’s most famous face recently stepped down as CEO due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

WWE and the Board of Directors announced last month that a Special Committee of the Board is investigating alleged sexual misconduct by its Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon.

Vince McMahon pays money for hiding sexual misconduct

Vince McMahon said he would do everything in his power to support the investigation.

According to the former chairman, “I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our company. I have committed to helping the Special Committee complete its work, including marshaling the cooperation of the entire company to assist in the completion of the investigation and to implement its recommendations.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon paid more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

The 76-year-old faces the biggest challenge in keeping WWE under his control.

According to the report, McMahon paid $1 million to a former manager who had a sexual relationship with him in 2006.

McMahon paid $1 million to a contractor who claimed he sent her nude photos and sexually harassed her.

In 2018, McMahon paid $7.5 million to a former wrestler who claimed that her contract wasn’t renewed in 2005 and that she was also forced to perform oral sex.

Journal also reported that McMahon paid $3 million to a former paralegal with whom he allegedly had a sexual relationship.

Vince McMahon documentary dropped by Netflix

WWE previously announced that a four-part documentary series about Vince McMahon would be released on Netflix soon. Netflix has dropped Vince McMahon’s documentary project following the latest allegations.

Fightful’s Denise Salcedo reported that Netflix’s spreadsheet no longer lists it, according to a Comicbook report.

It was also indicated that the project was already “deep” in post-production and that talent interviews had taken place months ago. One of the producers declined to confirm or deny this story, but I spoke with another.

