Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss 2023 Season Opener in Thailand

Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will not travel with the red devils on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to a family matter.



Ronaldo missed the club’s opening day of pre-season training on Monday as new boss Erik ten Hag welcomed the international players to Carrington.

As a result of a family matter, the forward remained absent from Thursday’s game.

Ronaldo will not be flying to Bangkok on Friday and it is not known when he will rejoin United, which will play Liverpool in Thailand on Tuesday before flying to Australia.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the 37-year-old had requested a transfer after being dissatisfied with his poor form since returning to Old Trafford last year.

A sixth-place finish in the Premier League prevented United from qualifying for the Champions League.

The Red Devils, however, insist Ronaldo will be part of their squad this season despite reports that Chelsea and Napoli are interested in him.

As of now, he remains under contract with Manchester United for another season.

Last season, Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions and was named United’s Player of the Year, but the club’s trophy drought continued.