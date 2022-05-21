Stephanie McMahon to Take Leave of Absence from WWE to Focus On Her Family

Stephanie McMahon, WWE‘s Chief Brand Officer, is stepping down from her duties – at least temporarily.
It was announced on Thursday, April 11, that the 45-year-old actress will be taking a leave of absence in order to devote her full attention to her family.
The only member of the McMahon family who remains with the company until she returns is her father and WWE CEO Vince McMahon. As CBS Sports reports, Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon stepped down as an executive at the WWE in 2010 and was reportedly let go by the company earlier this year.
As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2022
Stephanie McMahon’s decision was overwhelmingly supported in the days following her announcement.
A comment underneath the post was written by professional wrestler Johnny Gargano, who wrote “You’re the best, Steph. Enjoy the time with family and friends.”.
In addition, WWE star Alexa Bliss tweeted: “We love you, @StephMcMahon.”
In the ring, Stephanie McMahon spent 18 years with the WWE and has been a member since 2000. Previously, she served as executive vice president of creative writing since 2007, and before that she served as chief brand officer from December 2013. As it stands, she and WWE star Paul “Triple H” Levesque have three children together. Aurora Rose is fifteen years old, Murphy Claire is thirteen, and Vaughn Evelyn is eleven years old.
The news that Stephanie McMahon will be taking a short hiatus comes just a few months after Levesque announced that his career in professional wrestling is over due to the fact that he has been diagnosed with cardiac issues. After undergoing cardiac surgery in September of 2021, the 52-year-old revealed back in March that he will no longer participate in the sport.
On appearing on ESPN’s Stephen A’s World, he said, “I’m done. I will never wrestle again.” I’m done in the ring. I’m done with wrestling. The first thing to say is that I have a defibrillator implanted in my chest. To have it zapped on live television is probably not the best idea.”
“I had pneumonia caused by a virus. It was a painful, inflamed pneumonia. I began coughing and spitting blood more and more as the days went on,” he continued. “My wife saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up when I got home.””When I went to the doctor, I was told that it was caused by the viral pneumonia, however, I had fluid in my lungs. It was the heart that had some fluid.”.