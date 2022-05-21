Stephanie McMahon to Take Leave of Absence from WWE to Focus On Her Family

Stephanie McMahon, WWE‘s Chief Brand Officer, is stepping down from her duties – at least temporarily.

It was announced on Thursday, April 11, that the 45-year-old actress will be taking a leave of absence in order to devote her full attention to her family.

The only member of the McMahon family who remains with the company until she returns is her father and WWE CEO Vince McMahon. As CBS Sports reports, Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon stepped down as an executive at the WWE in 2010 and was reportedly let go by the company earlier this year.

“I will be taking a leave of absence from most of my responsibilities at WWE starting tomorrow,” she wrote on her blog. “I look forward to returning to the company I love following this time taken away from the company to focus on my family after taking this time to focus on my future.”

As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2022