FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy Tours Pakistan

(CTN News) – An international roadshow for the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will provide fans with a rare chance to see the trophy from a close-up.

Fifa World Cup Trophy arrives in Pakistan

As part of the FIFA Trophy Tour 2022, the glittering trophy of the FIFA World Cup 2022 has arrived in Pakistan. Football enthusiasts from Pakistan have been able to see the souvenir for the second time in four years.

Former FIFA Cup winner Christian Karembeu stepped out carrying the trophy, which weighs 6.1kg, from a chartered plane flying from Uzbekistan to Lahore.

At the Lahore airport in Pakistan, Pakistan’s women’s football icon Hajra Khan received the trophy and welcomed it to Pakistan, where it will stay for one day.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour has been developed to take a unique, solid-gold replica of the FIFA World Cup Trophy to football fans throughout the world. Fans can enjoy a close-up view of football’s greatest prize at an international roadshow.

There will be two different events where the trophy will be displayed in Lahore — one for stakeholders and partners, and another for the general public, which will be a concert this evening.

