26.3 C
Bangkok
type here...
Sports

England Sets Record For Highest ODI Score In The History

By Arsi Mughal
0
6
England Sets Record For Highest ODI Score In The History
England Sets Record For Highest ODI Score In The History

Must read

(CTN News) – At the VRA Cricket Ground, England made history on Friday with a score of 498-4 against the Netherlands, the highest men’s ODI team total ever.

In Amstelveen, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Butler unleashed havoc by smashing centuries to help England achieve a milestone.

England Hits a Record-Breaking Score of 498-4 against the Netherlands

 In their first match of the three-game series England between the Netherlands, Eoin Morgan’s side broke their own record of 481-6 set against Australia in 2018 at Trent Bridge.

England Wicketkeeper Batsman Buttler, who finished with 162 not out, hit his ton off just 47 balls – missing his own record for the fastest England century by one ball – while Malan and Salt also reached three figures.

Livingstone made the fastest fifty in England’s ODI history off just 17 deliveries – the second-fastest of all time.

Related CTN News:

World Cup Organizers Remove China Reference for Taiwan fan IDs
WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In (India, US, UK)?
Jess Jonassen Slams ICC Chair Greg Barclay Over Comments about Women and Test Cricket
Previous articleUS FDA Opens Way To COVID-19 Vaccines For Children Under 5
Next articleThailand Eases Entry Rules For Tourists, Scraps Outdoor Mask Policy

More News

Load more

LEARN SPANISH ONLINE

learn spanish online

BUY FIFA COINS

Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks