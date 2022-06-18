England Sets Record For Highest ODI Score In The History

(CTN News) – At the VRA Cricket Ground, England made history on Friday with a score of 498-4 against the Netherlands, the highest men’s ODI team total ever.

In Amstelveen, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, and Jos Butler unleashed havoc by smashing centuries to help England achieve a milestone.

England Hits a Record-Breaking Score of 498-4 against the Netherlands

In their first match of the three-game series England between the Netherlands, Eoin Morgan’s side broke their own record of 481-6 set against Australia in 2018 at Trent Bridge.

England Wicketkeeper Batsman Buttler, who finished with 162 not out, hit his ton off just 47 balls – missing his own record for the fastest England century by one ball – while Malan and Salt also reached three figures.

Livingstone made the fastest fifty in England’s ODI history off just 17 deliveries – the second-fastest of all time.

