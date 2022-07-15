Manchester United Begins Australian Tour With 4-1 Win

(CTN News) – As a crowd of 74,157 gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday afternoon, Manchester United overcame an early deficit to secure a 4-1 victory over the A-League’s Melbourne Victory as new manager Erik ten Hag continued his winning start to the preseason.

As Manchester United had just defeated Liverpool 4-0 a few days earlier to open its overseas tour in Bangkok, the Victory took advantage of some apparent jet lag from the visitors in the fifth minute when Chris Ikonomidis scored a goal to give them a 1-0 lead.

After a deflected Scott McTominay strike and a close-range Anthony Martial goal, Manchester United were in the lead at halftime.

The Dutch manager, who was hired by the English Premier League team in April, changed all ten outfield players at halftime, just as he did against Liverpool in the previous game.

As the second half ended with an own goal from Tahith Chong’s cross, Marcus Rashford’s finish from an Eric Bailly through ball provided the highlight of the second half.

On Tuesday, Manchester United faces Crystal Palace at Melbourne, and on Friday, it faces Aston Villa at Perth, Western Australia.

