WORLD CUP 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: URUGUAY ELIMINATED GHANA 2-0

(CTN News) – After a week and a half of action, the group stage of the FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 has come to a close. This is after a week and a half of incredible action.

A 2-0 victory for Uruguay (1-1-1) over Ghana (1-0-2) in the first game of Group H at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, put the South American nation into the knockout round, however they were unable to advance further.

The other WORLD CUP 2022 match in Group H was won by South Korea (1-1-1) over Portugal (2-0-1). Both teams advanced to the knockout phase.

In the 17th minute, Uruguay’s goalkeeper is given a penalty

When the ball deflected off of the Uruguay goalkeeper’s hands, it appeared that the Uruguayan goalkeeper made a crucial save before stopping the shot. The VAR ruling, however, ruled that Rochet had made contact with Mohammed Kudus, giving Ghana a penalty kick as a result.

It was a missed opportunity in 21′

Ghana’s Andre Morgan and Rami Ayew couldn’t connect on the penalty kick he was awarded, WORLD CUP 2022 as Rochet denied the forward’s attempt to shoot from the spot.

The goal was scored at 26′!

The Uruguayans scored the first goal of the game after a potential disaster at the other end. Midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta knocked in a header to give Uruguay the lead.

He did it again at 32!

Within minutes of de Arrascaeta putting Uruguay on the board with his first goal of the game, he scored his second goal. During the first WORLD CUP 2022 half of the match, Uruguay had a 2-0 lead, which was the score at the halftime interval, thanks to the midfielder’s goal.

In the 60th minute, Luis Suarez received a yellow card

A yellow card was issued to the Uruguayan forward, who then continued on to lash out at the referee with some choice words.

79′: Trying to get back into the game

It was difficult for Ghana to get off clean shots during the game. After Antoine Semenyo got hold of the ball near the net, they seemed to have a chance to cut the two-goal deficit in half, but their shot was wide to the right and didn’t reach the target.

There is another one at the end of 81′.

Within a minute of Kudus’ shot attempt, Ghana had another chance to score, but Rochet tipped Kudus’ attempt away from goal.

Was this a penalty that should have been given at 93′?

In an attempt to get a goal on the board, both Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani and Ghana defender Alidu Seidu both went down while going for the ball as they tried to score. WORLD CUP 2022, There was no penalty awarded by the referee despite Uruguay calling for one.

It was a 2-0 victory for Uruguay in the end.

Why is Uruguay out of World Cup 2022

Uruguay eliminated in group stage even with a 2-0 win and a brace by Giorgian de Arrascaeta. Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored twice as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 on Friday, but it was not enough to keep them in the World Cup after South Korea beat Portugal in the group’s other game.

