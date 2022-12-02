FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan Beats Spain 2-1 And Eliminated Germany From Group-E

(CTN NEWS) – FIFA World Cup 2022 – On Thursday, Japan pulled off their second incredible comeback of the World Cup to defeat 2010 champions Spain 2-1 and go to the round of 16, eliminating Germany in the process.

It was one of the best evenings for the Samurai Blue.

At halftime, Japan, facing an early exit from the World Cup, set up a match with Croatia, the 2018 tournament’s losing finalist, while Spain needed to defeat Germany on the strength of goal differential.

Morocco is their current opponent. Japan’s comeback was based on coach Hajime Moriyasu’s transformation of his team at halftime when they were trailing 1-0.

Ritsu Doan entered the game after only three minutes and sent a shot from the edge of the box that Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon could not stop. Simon’s weak clearance had originally led to the danger.

Ao Tanaka scored from close range in the 51st minute, bundling the ball in after the other halftime substitute Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back from the byline.

Leaving the raucous Japanese traveling supporters hardly able to recover their breath.

It took the VAR system a while to determine that the ball had not already left the field before Mitoma’s touch.

Replays appeared to show that only a small portion of the ball had over the goal line, and the decision provoked raucous celebrations akin to those seen during Japan’s 2-1 comeback victory over Germany last week.

According to Moriyasu, whose squad fell to Costa Rica in their second game in Qatar, “We played against Spain, one of the top teams in the world.

And we knew before the game that this was going to be very tough and challenging, and indeed it was.”

The players gave up one goal, but they persisted and performed admirably under trying conditions, he told reporters.

COMPLETE CONTROL

Spain appeared to have complete control in the first half, but suddenly, Costa Rica and Germany engaged in their dramatic contest in the other Group E match.

Spain was the team fighting for its chance to advance further in the tournament.

Germany prevailed 4-2, but that margin of victory was insufficient to keep them in the competition.

In the 11th minute, after a cross from his former Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta, Alvaro Morata gave Spain his third goal in three games in Qatar.

He rose above Japan’s defense to smash a header past goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

In the last moments, winger Dani Olmo came the closest to tying the score, but Gonda comfortably stopped his angled attempt.

With their stunning victory, Japan took first place in Group E. Spain finished second, just ahead of third-place Germany on goal differential.

The fact that Japan supporters were in tears after the game gives them a chance to advance further than they ever have at a World Cup. Japan has previously made it to the round of 16 three times, losing each time.

Coach Moriyasu remarked, “There were many fans who traveled from Japan, as well as others that stayed behind in Japan.” We are delighted to be giving this victory to the people of Japan.

Luis Enrique, the coach of Spain, was not pleased with his starting lineup after making five changes to allow his first-choice players a break.

“In the first half, there was no danger, but in the second, I warned them before halftime to be careful because they would attack in the second half because they have nothing to lose,” he stated. I have nothing to rejoice about.

Kou Itakura, a defender for Japan, received his second caution of the competition and will miss the Croatia game.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 | Japan vs. Spain 2-1 | Match Highlights

