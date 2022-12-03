Connect with us

Drew Brees' Lightning Strike Was a Gambling Company Publicity Stunt
(CTN News) – According to Drew Brees, there is nothing more shocking than faking a serious injury to one of Purdue’s greatest quarterbacks in history. This is to get people to gamble on sports.

A tweet posted early Friday morning by Rafael Hernandez said that former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees had been struck by lightning in Venezuela.

He was filming a promotional video for Points Bet when he was struck by lightning. Filmmaker Hernandez, whose Twitter bio specifies that he is a filmmaker, posted a video and said, “More info in a few minutes,” but he did not follow up with another tweet.

Several media outlets have covered the news regarding Points Bet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the next few hours. At this time, we will not be making any further comments on this story.”

A spokesperson for Points Bet confirmed to me at 11:10 a.m. that it was just a gag that was played on me. There had already been confirmation from multiple media outlets that Brees was fine at the time of the incident.

It was reported on Sunday by ESPN Saints reporter Kat Terrell that Brees had texted her to say that he was fine. He also said that he hadn’t been struck by lightning.

The Saints correspondent for new Orleans. football, Nick Underhill, wrote on Twitter: “He’s fine,” in reference to Brees, as he tweeted.

In his most recent video, Drew Brees confirmed that he was shooting a promotional video in a top-secret location, which he had tweeted earlier this week, which is Catatumbo, Venezuela.

In Catatumbo, there is a river known for its storm clouds that appear 150 nights a year for up to nine hours on a daily basis with lightning flashing 28 times per minute, according to tripsavvy.com, which claims that the phenomenon occurs 150 nights per year.

How many Super Bowls for Drew Brees?

One Super Bowl
Drew Brees played in one Super Bowl in his career. In 2010 he led the New Orleans Saints to the team’s first Super Bowl championship, and he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

