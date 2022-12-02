In Canada vs. Morocco Group F Match, Who Is The Referee?

(CTN News) – As part of the final day of Group F of the 2022 World Cup, Morocco will face off against Canada in a match that will take place on Wednesday.

This will be one of the final matches of the group. In the morning, the match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Among the favorites to win at Draft Kings Sportsbook, Morocco is a +110 favorite whereas Canada is a +275 underdog to win. +235 is the location of the draw.

As the referee, Raphael Claus will be in charge of the match, which will be officiated by an all-Brazilian crew. Besides Rodrigo Figueredo, the two assistants will be Danilo Simon and Rodrigo Silva.

He is making his second appearance in this year’s World Cup after he handled the opening match between England and Iran in Group B to start the tournament.

Aside from booking Iran for two yellow cards, he also called a penalty in the box against England that allowed Iran to score a late goal in the closing minutes of the game, causing them to lose 6-2.

The Canadian team comes into the game without a win in either of their first two matches and has been officially eliminated from the competition.

Having lost to Croatia and Belgium, they are now looking to play spoiler against Morocco in the match. With four points, the Moroccan squad is tied with the first-placed Croatian squad for second place in the standings.

There is a very high chance that Morocco will end up at home if it falls to Belgium and Croatia beats Croatia. It is possible for Morocco to advance with a tie if Belgium loses to Croatia or if Croatia draws with Belgium.

A look at the full officiating crew ahead of Thursday’s action can be seen below (h/t Law 5 – The Referee):

Raphael Claus (BRA) is the referee for this match.

Rodrigo Figueiredo (BRA) is the assistant referee for match 1.

Danilo Simon (BRA) is Assistant Referee 2 for the match.

Yoshimi Yamashita (Japan) is the fourth official in the process

Assisting Referee: Michael Orue (PER) Assisting Referee:

The Video Assistant Referee for this round is Julio Bascuñan (CHI)

Video Assistant Referee: Juan Martinez (ESP) Assisting the video assistant referee:

Roberto Diaz Perez Del Palomar (ESP) is the assistant video referee for the offside video.

Video Assistant Referee: Leodan Gonzalez (URU) as the support video assistant

Referee Pau Cebrian Devis (ESP) Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Has Morocco qualified for round of 16?

Morocco progressed into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after its 2-1 win against Canada in a Group F fixture on Thursday. This is the first time that Morocco has qualified to the knockouts since the 1986 World Cup, where it lost to West Germany in the Round of 16.

