World Cup Score, Highlights, Result For Serbia vs Switzerland 2022

(CTN News) – It will be a tight finish to Group G as Serbia and Switzerland face off for a place in the knockout stages of this year’s World Cup. There is everything to play for.

A draw is likely to be enough for Switzerland to stay in second place in the standings after their victory over Cameroon on Saturday evening.

In the end, Serbia had to settle for a draw against the African nation after they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3, and that means that in order to qualify, they will have to succeed.

There is also a high chance that both of these teams will win the other game if Brazil wins the one they are playing.

The Sporting News team is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Serbia vs Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup. For complete results from the Qatar World Cup Group G match, please follow the link below.

Lineups confirmed:

The following is the Serbian lineup (3-4-2-1, right to left): 23. (GK) V. Milinkovic-Savic – 4. Milenkovic, No. Veljkovic, No. 2. Pavlovic finished with a score of 14.

The number is 20 for Zivkovic. It is Milinkovic-Savic who is ranked 16. Lukic, 17 years old. The score for Kostic is 10. Tadic — nine. Mitrovic is 18 years old. Vladahovic

The following lineup has been confirmed by Switzerland (4-2-3-1, right to left): 21. As a goalkeeper, Kobel ranks third. Widmer, no. The number 22 belongs to Akanji.

The 13th of September. Rodriguez – ranked eighth. Freuler, ten. The number 23 is Xhaka. Xaqiri, 15. So, 17 years old. The following are the results for Vargas. The plunger.

World Cup 2022: Serbia vs Switzerland live updates, highlights

Dusan Vlahovic replaces Nemanja Maksimovic on the Serbian bench as Dusan Vlahovic bolsters the attack.

A total of three substitutions have been made for Switzerland ahead of this match. Gregor Kobel started in goal ahead of Yann Sommer and Fabian Schar and Xherdan Shaqiri replaced Nico Elvedi in the starting lineup.

Portugal and South Korea have confirmed their spots in the Round of 16 – but will it be Serbia or Switzerland?

It is only 2 hours 15 minutes until kick-off – who will make it from Group G into the Round of 16?

3 hours from kickoff: The stage is set at Stadium 974! Four hours and 45 minutes prior to kickoff: Things are less clear for Serbia: they must win this match and hope that Cameroon does not surprise them by beating Brazil.

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is under a great deal of pressure today.

With just five hours remaining until kickoff, Switzerland has been working hard to recover from their loss to Brazil. Their current state of play is very straightforward: if they win this game, they are certain to qualify for the Round of 16.

The lineup World Cup Serbia’s match against Switzerland has been confirmed

Dragan Stojkovic has decided against major changes for this game, with the inclusion of Dusan Vlahovic expected to enhance Serbia’s offensive capabilities.

Serbia confirmed its lineup (3-4-2-1, right to left): 23. V. Milinkovic-Savic (GK) – 4. Milenkovic, 5. Veljkovic, 2. Pavlovic – 14. Zivkovic, 16. Milinkovic-Savic, 17. Lukic, 10. Kostic – 9. Tadic – 18. Mitrovic, 9. Vlahovic

In the case of Zivkovic, he is 20 years old. Milinkovic-Savic holds the 16th position. It is estimated that Lukic is 17 years old. Kostic has ten members. Tadic is ranked as follows: 9. Mitrovic, 18 years of age. Vladahovic

Yann Sommer is given a rest in goal, as Gregor Kobel begins in place of Xherdan Shaqiri, with Xherdan Shaqiri returning to the Swiss midfield.

Switzerland confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1, right to left): 21. Kobel (GK) – 3. Widmer, 22. Akanji, 13. Schar, 8. Rodriguez – 10. Freuler, 23. Xhaka – 15. Shaqiri, 17. Sow, 7. Vargas – Embolo

TV channel for World Cup Serbia vs Switzerland live stream

Stadium 974 will host the final match of World Cup Group G. Below are some ways you can watch all the action around the world.

